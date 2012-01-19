Logo
Spirit Marble and Tile Care
Solvent Based Seal for Protection Against Oil and Water by Spirit Marble and Tile Care

Last Updated on 19 Jan 2012

Spirit Premium Seal is a high quality solvent based sealer ideally used on natural stone and tiles to protect against oil and water.

Overview
Description
Spirit Premium Seal is a high quality solvent based penetrating (impregnating) sealer available in 1lt, 4lt, 10lt & 20lt

The sealer is ideally used on porous natural stone including:
  • Granite
  • Sandstone
  • Slate
  • Travertine
  • Limestone
  • Marble
  • Terrazzo
  • Terracotta, Tessellated tiles, Brick and Concrete products
  • Porcelain, ceramic and porous man made tiles

The sealer can be used externally and internally and improves the longevity of the stone or tile.

The premium seal works as an excellent grout sealer and is suitable for all wet conditions.

The stone seal is fast curing and drying

The spirit premium seal can be used for both commercial and DIY applications


  • Easy to apply
  • Reduces substrate water absorption therefore decreasing mold & mildew
  • Provides outstanding protection from oil and waterborne staining
  • High quality overall coverage in comparison with other leading competitors
  • Chemical bonds substrate
  • Impressive resistance to harsh cleaning chemicals
  • The formula enables the natural stone to breathe allowing moisture vapor transmission

The Spirit Premium Seal from Spirit Marble and Tile Care provides a natural looking finish and high stain resistance to oil and water on porous stone and tiles.


Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Spirit Permium Seal

62.92 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Premium Seal Technical Bulletin

131.29 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMoorebank, NSW

36 Seton Rd

02 9734 6937
