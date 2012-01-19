Solvent Based Seal for Protection Against Oil and Water by Spirit Marble and Tile Care

Granite

Sandstone

Slate

Travertine

Limestone

Marble

Terrazzo

Terracotta, Tessellated tiles, Brick and Concrete products

Porcelain, ceramic and porous man made tiles

Spirit Premium Seal is a high quality solvent based penetrating (impregnating) sealer available in 1lt, 4lt, 10lt & 20ltThe sealer is ideally used on porous natural stone including:

The sealer can be used externally and internally and improves the longevity of the stone or tile.

The premium seal works as an excellent grout sealer and is suitable for all wet conditions.

The stone seal is fast curing and drying

The spirit premium seal can be used for both commercial and DIY applications







Easy to apply

Reduces substrate water absorption therefore decreasing mold & mildew



Provides outstanding protection from oil and waterborne staining

High quality overall coverage in comparison with other leading competitors

Chemical bonds substrate

Impressive resistance to harsh cleaning chemicals

The formula enables the natural stone to breathe allowing moisture vapor transmission

The Spirit Premium Seal from Spirit Marble and Tile Care provides a natural looking finish and high stain resistance to oil and water on porous stone and tiles.



