SolarEdge from TCK Solar

The SolarEdge system from TCK Solar enables the harvesting of solar power. With a combination of power optimizers, PV inverters and a web portal for monitoring and fault detection, SolarEgde is the complete solution.

Use any number, of any kind of panels facing any orientation for maximum space utilisation.

SOLAREDGE POWER OPTIMISER

DC/DC converter connected to each solar panel

Increase the energy output from PV systems

Performance of each module is monitored

Equipped with SafeDC™ to automatically shut down modules if the voltage is shut down

SOLAREDGE PV INVERTER

Only responsible for the DC to AC inversion

Fixed string voltage for the highest efficiency

Fire safety: automatic arc detection and termination

SOLAREDGE PV MONITORING PORTAL

Web-based application

Module-level, string-level and system-wide monitoring

Accurate and immediate fault detection

With 25 years warranty on the inverter and the power optimisers, as well as an increased energy yield and faster return, the SolarEdge system enables up to 25% more energy generation.