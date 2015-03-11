SolarEdge from TCK Solar
Last Updated on 11 Mar 2015
Overview
Description
The SolarEdge system from TCK Solar enables the harvesting of solar power. With a combination of power optimizers, PV inverters and a web portal for monitoring and fault detection, SolarEgde is the complete solution.
Use any number, of any kind of panels facing any orientation for maximum space utilisation.
SOLAREDGE POWER OPTIMISER
- DC/DC converter connected to each solar panel
- Increase the energy output from PV systems
- Performance of each module is monitored
- Equipped with SafeDC™ to automatically shut down modules if the voltage is shut down
SOLAREDGE PV INVERTER
- Only responsible for the DC to AC inversion
- Fixed string voltage for the highest efficiency
- Fire safety: automatic arc detection and termination
SOLAREDGE PV MONITORING PORTAL
- Web-based application
- Module-level, string-level and system-wide monitoring
- Accurate and immediate fault detection
With 25 years warranty on the inverter and the power optimisers, as well as an increased energy yield and faster return, the SolarEdge system enables up to 25% more energy generation.