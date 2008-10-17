Solar Thermal Solutions : Solar Flat Plates from Genersys











Solar panels are a safe and environmentally friendly way of producing heat.



We at Genersys think solar panels should be:

Built strongly Should have a very long working life Should require no maintenance Produce versatile controllable heat for homes and industry



Range

1000-10 High performance Flat Plate

Applications

Commercial or domestic Pool

Commercial hot water

Industrial hot water

Integrated systems Hydronic DHW Pool Gas Condensing Custom built off grid solution



Advantages

20 year Warranty

German Engineering

20 year Warranty for Hot Water Cylinders

The world's first evacuated flat plate solar panel

The 1450 offers high performance in cold conditions and is well suited to both commercial and domestic applications, particularly if roof space is limited

Specifications of The 1450 Vacuum Flat Plate Solar Collector

Low reflection transparent, special solar glass, consisting of thermically pre-stressed, hardened white glass, tested in accordance with ISO for hailstone resistance

Surrounding frame with integral groove to seal the collector to roof join

High temperature resistant, elastic support elements to absorb and transmit atmospheric pressure from the pane of glass to the membrane at base of the housing

Patented connection clamp for pressure sealed link up to adjacent collector and system piping without soldering or welding

Absorber with plated, highly selective, aluminium oxide coating in thin layer technology for low loss light-heat conversion with quick transfer of heat to heat transfer pipe.

Meandering heat transfer pipe consisting of compression proof copper piping

Surrounding vacuum sealing ring made of superior heat resistant and age resistant material

Integrated roof piping allowing erection of collector panels so as to accommodate Tichelmann piping system

Evacuation connection to create and maintain vacuum. Arrays of Genersys 1450 panels can be evacuated and re-evacuated from inside property without having to access the roof

One piece construction (Al Mg) of the trough and frame (mechanical joints) combined with a compression, vacuum proof design means longest lifespan of any collector worldwide

1000-10 High performance Flat Plate

World leading flat plate, vertically or horizontally (1000-10 H) mounted collector without collection pipes, intended for applications in systems equipped with circulating pumps.

The Genersys 1000-10 solar panel is well suited to domestic hot water heating, including pools, central heating, and underfloor heating applications.

The 1000-10 solar panel has also been used in many commercial applications and can generate over 1200 kWh per panel a year.

Specifications of The 1000-10 High performance Flat Plate

Patented connection clamp for pressure sealed link up to adjacent collector and system piping without soldering or welding

Surrounding glass frame with integral groove to seal the collector to roof join

Low reflection transparent, special solar glass, consisting of thermically pre-stressed, hardened white glass, tested in accordance with ISO for hailstone resistance

Meandering heat transfer pipe consisting of a single compression proof copper pipe folded into the absorber plate

Absorber section with plated, highly selective, special coating in thin layer technology for low loss light-heat conversion with quick transfer of heat to heat transfer pipe.

Integrated roof piping allowing erection of collector panels to accommodate Tichelmann piping system

Surrounding sealing ring made of superior heat-resistant and age-resistant material

One piece construction (AlMg) of the trough and frame (no joined framing) combined with a compression, vacuum proof design means longest lifespan of any collector worldwide

