Solar Thermal Solutions : Solar Flat Plates from Genersys
Last Updated on 17 Oct 2008
Solar panels are a safe and environmentally friendly way of producing heat.
Overview
We at Genersys think solar panels should be:
- Built strongly
- Should have a very long working life
- Should require no maintenance
- Produce versatile controllable heat for homes and industry
Range
- 1000-10 High performance Flat Plate
- 1450 Vacuum Flat Plate Solar Collector
Applications
- Commercial or domestic Pool
- Commercial hot water
- Industrial hot water
- Integrated systems
- Hydronic
- DHW
- Pool
- Gas Condensing
- Custom built off grid solution
Advantages
- 20 year Warranty
- German Engineering
- 20 year Warranty for Hot Water Cylinders
1450 Vacuum Flat Plate Solar Collector
- The world's first evacuated flat plate solar panel
- The 1450 offers high performance in cold conditions and is well suited to both commercial and domestic applications, particularly if roof space is limited
Specifications of The 1450 Vacuum Flat Plate Solar Collector
- Low reflection transparent, special solar glass, consisting of thermically pre-stressed, hardened white glass, tested in accordance with ISO for hailstone resistance
- Surrounding frame with integral groove to seal the collector to roof join
- High temperature resistant, elastic support elements to absorb and transmit atmospheric pressure from the pane of glass to the membrane at base of the housing
- Patented connection clamp for pressure sealed link up to adjacent collector and system piping without soldering or welding
- Absorber with plated, highly selective, aluminium oxide coating in thin layer technology for low loss light-heat conversion with quick transfer of heat to heat transfer pipe.
- Meandering heat transfer pipe consisting of compression proof copper piping
- Surrounding vacuum sealing ring made of superior heat resistant and age resistant material
- Integrated roof piping allowing erection of collector panels so as to accommodate Tichelmann piping system
- Evacuation connection to create and maintain vacuum. Arrays of Genersys 1450 panels can be evacuated and re-evacuated from inside property without having to access the roof
- One piece construction (Al Mg) of the trough and frame (mechanical joints) combined with a compression, vacuum proof design means longest lifespan of any collector worldwide
1000-10 High performance Flat Plate
- World leading flat plate, vertically or horizontally (1000-10 H) mounted collector without collection pipes, intended for applications in systems equipped with circulating pumps.
- The Genersys 1000-10 solar panel is well suited to domestic hot water heating, including pools, central heating, and underfloor heating applications.
- The 1000-10 solar panel has also been used in many commercial applications and can generate over 1200 kWh per panel a year.
Specifications of The 1000-10 High performance Flat Plate
- Patented connection clamp for pressure sealed link up to adjacent collector and system piping without soldering or welding
- Surrounding glass frame with integral groove to seal the collector to roof join
- Low reflection transparent, special solar glass, consisting of thermically pre-stressed, hardened white glass, tested in accordance with ISO for hailstone resistance
- Meandering heat transfer pipe consisting of a single compression proof copper pipe folded into the absorber plate
- Absorber section with plated, highly selective, special coating in thin layer technology for low loss light-heat conversion with quick transfer of heat to heat transfer pipe.
- Integrated roof piping allowing erection of collector panels to accommodate Tichelmann piping system
- Surrounding sealing ring made of superior heat-resistant and age-resistant material
- One piece construction (AlMg) of the trough and frame (no joined framing) combined with a compression, vacuum proof design means longest lifespan of any collector worldwide
We are also looking for new installers to take up these systems, and would like to hear from any interested parties, please contact us or enquire using the form below.
Click on the link below to visit the Genersys Solar You Tube Channel, where you can see just how we are building a greener, cleaner and cheaper future for the world.