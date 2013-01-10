Solar Powered LED Lighting for Pathways, Carparks and Obstruction Applications from Orion Solar



Solar LED Obstruction Lighting for demanding applications

Orion has been supply solar LED lights for rugged applications including marine navigation aids, marine lights, aviation lights or runway, taxiway and windsock lights for airfields

Orion also supplies obstruction lights for building rooftops or for tall structures such as cranes

Solar Lighting for High Traffic Areas

Solar powered roadway lighting solutions for pedestrian crossings, railway lights and for hazardous areas

Orion also supplies mining lights for remote mining operations to illuminate equipment and mining haul roads

Installation of Orion Solar Powered Lighting

With no trenching, cabling or permits required, Orion’s lights are easy to install, without the need of an electrician

Lower installation costs, lower maintenance costs and no running costs

The lights will come on automatically at dusk and go off at dawn unless switched by a stored program or activated by motion sensors

Orion Solar is one of Australia’s leading suppliers of solar powered LED lighting solutions for demanding and general illumination applications. The extensive range covers a wide variety of landscape and street lighting such as: car park lighting, public area lighting, road lighting, commercial sign lighting and lights for applications off the electrical grid.Orion Solar also manufactures unique solar powered bollards which are ideal for outdoor marking of pathways and for use as safety lights. Their LED solar tiles are available in a choice of colours and are ideal for landscape lighting.Orion’s LED lights are used wherever it is difficult or costly to provide an electrical supply.Apart from the cost savings achieved, the installation of Orion’s solar powered LED lights have helped their customers reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Orion is helping their customers to go green and take a step forward in the climate change debate.