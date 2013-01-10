Logo
Orion Solar Pty Ltd
Solar Powered Pedestrian Lighting
Solar Powered LED Lighting
Solar LED Lights for outdoor areas
Energy Efficient Street Lighting
Orion Solar lights installed at Wyndham Jetty picture courtesy of Maritime Constructions.
Solar Powered LED Lighting for Pathways, Carparks and Obstruction Applications from Orion Solar

Last Updated on 10 Jan 2013

Solar Powered LED Lighting is low emission lighting, excellent for pathway lighting, landscape lighting and public area lighting.

Overview
Description
Orion Solar is one of Australia’s leading suppliers of solar powered LED lighting solutions for demanding and general illumination applications. The extensive range covers a wide variety of landscape and street lighting such as: car park lighting, public area lighting, road lighting, commercial sign lighting and lights for applications off the electrical grid.

Orion Solar also manufactures unique solar powered bollards which are ideal for outdoor marking of pathways and for use as safety lights. Their LED solar tiles are available in a choice of colours and are ideal for landscape lighting.

Solar LED Obstruction Lighting for demanding applications
  • Orion has been supply solar LED lights for rugged applications including marine navigation aids, marine lights, aviation lights or runway, taxiway and windsock lights for airfields
  • Orion also supplies obstruction lights for building rooftops or for tall structures such as cranes
Solar Lighting for High Traffic Areas
  • Solar powered roadway lighting solutions for pedestrian crossings, railway lights and for hazardous areas
  • Orion also supplies mining lights for remote mining operations to illuminate equipment and mining haul roads
Installation of Orion Solar Powered Lighting
Orion’s LED lights are used wherever it is difficult or costly to provide an electrical supply.
  • With no trenching, cabling or permits required, Orion’s lights are easy to install, without the need of an electrician
  • Lower installation costs, lower maintenance costs and no running costs
  • The lights will come on automatically at dusk and go off at dawn unless switched by a stored program or activated by motion sensors
Apart from the cost savings achieved, the installation of Orion’s solar powered LED lights have helped their customers reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Orion is helping their customers to go green and take a step forward in the climate change debate.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
RUUD® Solar Lighting Range

833.34 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Orion Solar Housing Complex Case Study

857.32 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
California Energy Facility Case Study

130.94 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Central City Parking Lot Case Study

150.27 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Case Study - Ashton Coal

987.06 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWorongary, QLD

Unit 36, 30 Mudgeeraba Rd

07 5559 1666
