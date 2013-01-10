Solar Powered LED Lighting for Pathways, Carparks and Obstruction Applications from Orion Solar
Solar Powered LED Lighting is low emission lighting, excellent for pathway lighting, landscape lighting and public area lighting.
Overview
Description
Orion Solar is one of Australia’s leading suppliers of solar powered LED lighting solutions for demanding and general illumination applications. The extensive range covers a wide variety of landscape and street lighting such as: car park lighting, public area lighting, road lighting, commercial sign lighting and lights for applications off the electrical grid.
Orion Solar also manufactures unique solar powered bollards which are ideal for outdoor marking of pathways and for use as safety lights. Their LED solar tiles are available in a choice of colours and are ideal for landscape lighting.
Solar LED Obstruction Lighting for demanding applications
Orion’s LED lights are used wherever it is difficult or costly to provide an electrical supply.
- Orion has been supply solar LED lights for rugged applications including marine navigation aids, marine lights, aviation lights or runway, taxiway and windsock lights for airfields
- Orion also supplies obstruction lights for building rooftops or for tall structures such as cranes
- Solar powered roadway lighting solutions for pedestrian crossings, railway lights and for hazardous areas
- Orion also supplies mining lights for remote mining operations to illuminate equipment and mining haul roads
- With no trenching, cabling or permits required, Orion’s lights are easy to install, without the need of an electrician
- Lower installation costs, lower maintenance costs and no running costs
- The lights will come on automatically at dusk and go off at dawn unless switched by a stored program or activated by motion sensors