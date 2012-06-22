Logo
Solar Power Solutions to maximise your power savings from Solahart

Last Updated on 22 Jun 2012

Solar panels to reduce power bills and provide effective electricity for your houehold

Overview
Description
Solahart provides a range of solar power systems for energy efficient electricity solutions in your home. Solahart solar panels offer 22 different system configurations from a 1.5kW base model to installing a 5.4kW model.

The 1.5kW solar panel produces a third of the electricity needed in a typical household.

The 5.4kW solar power system provides full electricity for the average home.

Reduce your electricity bills with Solahart’s Photovoltaic Systems
Solahart is the leading the market with their PV systems, assisting homeowners to save on power costs as much as possible.
  • Sunlight instead of heat is used to produce solar power
  • The solar panels produce DC current which goes through an inverter and converted to 240V AC electricity to power the home
  • The amount of electricity produced depends on how many solar panels are in place and the inverter size
  • Excess electricity is carried back into the power grid for use when there isn’t sunlight
Solar power solutions and solar hot water systems warrant renewable energy certificates which save you money when purchasing and government incentives may apply when changing to solar power.

Solahart has lead the way in utilising the sun for solar power technology and has been providing solar water heating in Australia since 1953.
Contact
Display AddressRydalmere, NSW

1 Alan St

1300 721 984
