Sunscreen Window Tinting introduces the 3M Prestige Series and 3M Night Vision window films designed to protect homes and commercial interiors from the damaging effects of sunlight.

3M Prestige Window Films

The 3M Prestige Series offers a higher standard of fade protection against solar heat, visible light and harmful ultraviolet rays over traditional metal based window films. Designed to reduce the effects of solar heat and visible light on furnishings and will block up to 99% of the sun’s UV rays, which are the single largest contributor of irreversible fading on furniture, fabrics and fittings.

3M Night Vision Window Films

3M Night Vision window films reduce solar heat by up to 71%, block 99% of damaging UV rays, and reduce glare by 83% and is one of the top performers in sun control.

3M Night Vision window films is constructed with patented technology that maximises sun control capabilities while reducing the reflectivity to allow for clear and unobstructed views. Additionally the Night Vision window film is designed with colour-stable technology to significantly reduce fading and turning purple which often occurs with traditional window films.

Superior heat rejection throughout the day

Sunscreen Window Tinting’s solar control window films are suitable for both residential and commercial applications.

Reject up to 79% of the sun’s infrared light from penetrating the window, resulting in less stress on air-conditioning systems in the warmer months

Blocks up to 99.9% of the sun’s harmful UV rays which is the largest cause of fading in furniture, fabrics, fittings and natural wood floors

Reduces glare in sunlit rooms, allowing a person to work on a computer screen without added eyestrain from excessive light

Reduce energy costs for lighting by utilising natural light rather than artificial light

Advanced no metal technology prevents corrosion and interference with wireless and cellular signals which can occur with traditional metal based window films

Available in two window film styles – clear for less interior reflectivity than glass and lightly-tinted for interior reflectivity of 1% more than glass

Lifetime Residential Warranty for residential applications and 15 Year Commercial Warranty for commercial applications

While no film can stop fading completely, 3M Prestige and 3M Night Vision window films will dramatically slow the progress of fading to keep furnishings looking beautiful for longer.