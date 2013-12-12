Solar Control Film for Home and Office

Solartite works in conjunction with Magnetite, providing solution for existing windows that require a reduction in radiant heat. Applied to the inside layer of an existing window, Solartite will reflect the heat before it enters the air cavity created by Magnetite retrofit double glazing, delivering maximum performance.



High performance solar control and low-e film

Solartite offers three ranges of window films to cater for any combination of building style, orientation, privacy and appearance:

Heritage Series – low sheen films with neutral to grey window tint. Ideal for older, period style or heritage homes as they are not overpowering and maintains the character of your home or office

Solartite solar control films reduce energy costs

Solar control films reduce the sun's infrared light from penetrating the window resulting in less energy use and the reduced need for artificial heating and cooling.

Reduce glare, allowing a person to work on a computer screen without added eyestrain from excessive light

Blocks up to 99% of UV rays to protect furniture, fabrics and fittings from fading

Reduce energy cost by utilising natural light without losing privacy

Solartite solar control films reduce radiant heat, making the living space more comfortable and functional.