Solar Control Film for Home and Office
Last Updated on 12 Dec 2013
Overview
Solartite works in conjunction with Magnetite, providing solution for existing windows that require a reduction in radiant heat. Applied to the inside layer of an existing window, Solartite will reflect the heat before it enters the air cavity created by Magnetite retrofit double glazing, delivering maximum performance.
High performance solar control and low-e film
Solartite offers three ranges of window films to cater for any combination of building style, orientation, privacy and appearance:
- Heritage Series– low sheen films with neutral to grey window tint. Ideal for older, period style or heritage homes as they are not overpowering and maintains the character of your home or office
- Modern Series – low sheen films with neutral to bronze window tint. Ideal for a face-lift or renovation, strata buildings or homes with views as they have low internal reflection at night
- Ultra Series – high sheen films for maximum heat rejection. Ideal for laminated glass and westerly facing windows
Solartite solar control films reduce energy costs
Solar control films reduce the sun's infrared light from penetrating the window resulting in less energy use and the reduced need for artificial heating and cooling.
- Reduce glare, allowing a person to work on a computer screen without added eyestrain from excessive light
- Blocks up to 99% of UV rays to protect furniture, fabrics and fittings from fading
- Reduce energy cost by utilising natural light without losing privacy
- Reduce the sun’s infrared light from penetrating the window for improved comfort and functionality of living spaces
Solartite solar control films reduce radiant heat, making the living space more comfortable and functional.