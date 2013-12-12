Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Magnetite Retrofit Double Glazing
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Solartite enhances daytime privacy
Solartite creates comfortable living by reducing heat absorption
Solartite high performance film maximum heat rejection
Solartite has low internal reflection to maintain views
Solartite enhances daytime privacy
Solartite creates comfortable living by reducing heat absorption
Solartite high performance film maximum heat rejection
Solartite has low internal reflection to maintain views

Solar Control Film for Home and Office

Last Updated on 12 Dec 2013

Solartite works in conjunction with Magnetite, providing solution for existing windows that require a reduction in radiant heat.

Overview
Description

Solartite works in conjunction with Magnetite, providing solution for existing windows that require a reduction in radiant heat. Applied to the inside layer of an existing window, Solartite will reflect the heat before it enters the air cavity created by Magnetite retrofit double glazing, delivering maximum performance.


High performance solar control and low-e film

Solartite offers three ranges of window films to cater for any combination of building style, orientation, privacy and appearance:

  • Heritage Series– low sheen films with neutral to grey window tint. Ideal for older, period style or heritage homes as they are not overpowering and maintains the character of your home or office
  • Modern Series – low sheen films with neutral to bronze window tint. Ideal for a face-lift or renovation, strata buildings or homes with views as they have low internal reflection at night
  • Ultra Series – high sheen films for maximum heat rejection. Ideal for laminated glass and westerly facing windows


Solartite solar control films reduce energy costs

Solar control films reduce the sun's infrared light from penetrating the window resulting in less energy use and the reduced need for artificial heating and cooling.

  • Reduce glare, allowing a person to work on a computer screen without added eyestrain from excessive light
  • Blocks up to 99% of UV rays to protect furniture, fabrics and fittings from fading
  • Reduce energy cost by utilising natural light without losing privacy
  • Reduce the sun’s infrared light from penetrating the window for improved comfort and functionality of living spaces


Solartite solar control films reduce radiant heat, making the living space more comfortable and functional.

Contact
Display AddressMarrickville, NSW

142A Victoria Rd

02 9565 4070
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap