Solahart Simple Roof Mounted Thermosiphon Water Heaters

Economical and efficient solar water heating systems

- Reducing your energy use could save hundreds of dollars on your annual energy bills and even more as energy costs continue to soar Reduce Your Environmental Impact - Switching from an electric water heater to a Solahart hot water systems can save up to 3.0 to 3.4 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year, that’s like taking a 4 cylinder car off the road

- There are big environmental incentives to help homeowners make the switch to a Solahart solar products A Name You Can Trust - Australian made Solahart solar heating systems have been proven, with over 1,000,000 units sold worldwide and all are backed by their network of Solahart Experts and their comprehensive warranties

Guarantee your building hot water at all times

Using the two natural principles of dark objects absorb heat and hot water rises, Thermosiphon water heaters' black coated collector solar panels absorb the suns heat and transfers it to the water in copper riser pipes inside.As the water in the collector panels is heated, it rises into the tank to be replaced by cooler water from the tank and the cycle continues.The heated water is then stored ready for use, hot water free from the sun.A gas or electric booster is included in Solahart water heaters to ensure you have hot water regardless of the weather.Solahart pioneered solar water heating in Australia over 55 year ago to help Australians use one of their greatest natural resources to save energy and help protect the environment.