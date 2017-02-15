Logo
Last Updated on 15 Feb 2017

The Smoke Curtain systems available from Smoke Control are a product designed to be used in conjunction with mechanical/natural smoke control systems that are defined in the EN12101 suite of standards along with the curtains.

Overview
Description

The range of Smoke Curtains from Smoke Control includes:

  • Vertical smoke curtains
  • Horizontal smoke curtains
  • Concertina smoke curtains
  • Combined fire and smoke curtains
  • Fibreshield H smoke curtains
  • Stripecoil smoke curtain
  • Smokehalt V smoke curtains
  • Smokeshield S smoke curtains
  • Moducoil smoke curtains
  • Supercoil smoke curtains

Fibreshield- H Horizontal

A horizontal fire curtain that offers a complete power fail safe function- 2 hour fire and smoke containment
and fire tested in accordance with AS1530.4.

Moducoil smoke curtains

Tested in accordance with EN12101.1, Moducoil smoke curtains consist of a compact header box and flexible curtain connected to a control system.

Smokehalt V smoke curtains

Protection from hot smoke and gases up to 8m wide. Tested in accordance with EN12101.1 and BS7346.3 Smokehalt is available with various performance levels from D30 through to DH120

Smokeshield S smoke curtains

Tested in accordance with EN12101.1 and BS7346.3 providing performance levels from D30 through to DH120. Designed to protect atriums and other large spaces and used in conjunction with mechanical smoke control measures.

Stripecoil smoke curtain

Stripcoil is a smoke curtain that closes completely to floor level. It has been tested in accordance with EN
12101.1, and has been optimized specifically for the passage of occupants even in the closed position.

Supercoil smoke curtains

Full scale tested to EN12101.1, the Supercoil is a long span curtain that offers a single compact head box for maximising open plan designs.

Downloads
Download
Download
Download
Download
Download
Contact
Display AddressSouth Granville, NSW

26 Ferndell St

1300 665 471
