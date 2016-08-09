Smarter, more hygienic bathroom pods for aged care and hospital construction
Last Updated on 09 Aug 2016
Hickory is committed to providing greater efficiencies to the delivery of hospital and aged care facilities.
Overview
Hickory is committed to providing greater efficiencies to the delivery of hospital and aged care facilities. They’ve worked extensively to create health and age care bathroom archetypes that provide a highly engineered and rationalized bathroom product that meet the needs of modern healthcare development projects.
Sync health pods can be configured to include detachable wall and ceiling panels, providing long-term asset management advantages.
Health bathroom clients include:
- Brookfield Multiplex (St John of God Midlands Hospital, WA)
- Hansen Yuncken (St John of God Berwick Hospital, Victoria)
Our aged care project bathrooms are designed for high-spec, quality residential aged care facilities. We pride ourselves on delivering fit-for-purpose bathrooms that cater to different user needs and abilities, including DDA compliant typologies with high grade fittings and finishes.
Aged care clients include:
- Catholic Healthcare
- BUPA
- St Basil’s