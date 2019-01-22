Smarter light gauge steel framing solutions for walls, joists and trusses

Pre-fabricated wall, floor joist and roof truss framing using light gauge steel materials: Your smarter alternative to structural steel and timber construction.

Precision-made, lightweight and high strength frames, manufactured in various widths and gauges to suit project specifications.

Framing is designed, detailed, engineered, fabricated and then delivered direct to site with 3D models and layout plans for easy and fast on site installation.

Services include:

Re-design advice and expertise (where required)

Shop detailing and frame layout plans

3D modelling for a virtual walk-through of the proposed framing system and

Compliant engineering certification for your complete peace of mind



SBS Group BUILD SMARTER™ framing systems are ideal for low to mid rise projects including apartment top level structures, multi-level townhouses, aged care and schools.

Why should you use a steel framing solution from SBS Group?