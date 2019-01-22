Smarter light gauge steel framing solutions for walls, joists and trusses
Pre-fabricated wall, floor joist and roof truss framing using light gauge steel materials: your smarter alternative to structural steel and timber construction.
Overview
Precision-made, lightweight and high strength frames, manufactured in various widths and gauges to suit project specifications.
Framing is designed, detailed, engineered, fabricated and then delivered direct to site with 3D models and layout plans for easy and fast on site installation.
Services include:
- Re-design advice and expertise (where required)
- Shop detailing and frame layout plans
- 3D modelling for a virtual walk-through of the proposed framing system and
- Compliant engineering certification for your complete peace of mind
SBS Group BUILD SMARTER™ framing systems are ideal for low to mid rise projects including apartment top level structures, multi-level townhouses, aged care and schools.
Why should you use a steel framing solution from SBS Group?
- 15+ years of industry knowledge and experience
- Design, shop detailing and engineering with certification by SBS Group
- Replace structural steel and timber packages with one smart solution
- Integrated professional trade services
- Long span capabilities
- 3D virtual modelling and CNC manufactured components
- Straight, true and accurate - frames do not require any further straightening or planing once installed
- Reduce floor load with lightweight yet strong frames
- Lower labour costs
- Rust, termite & rot resistant materials
- 50 year manufacturers warranty for TRUECORE® steel (subject to eligibility criteria)