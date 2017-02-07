SmartFrame delivers the next generation in Laminated Veneer Lumber

Strong, light, always straight and easy to nail. SmartLVL provides the next generation in engineered wood products.

SmartLVL 14/15 is the strongest LVL in the market, with LVL15 having span equivalent to F17 hardwood. The high strength veneers in SmartLVL allows smaller cross sections for the same properties as some common LVL. All SmartLVL are H2S termite treated as standard, with H3 treatment options available. All SmartLVL are coated with our proprietary H 2 O Shield water repellent.

SmartLVL15 is available in 42mm, 58mm and 75mm boards. SmartLVL14 is available in 35mm boards for use in truss manufacture.

To learn more about the incredible benefits of using SmartLVL, download the Tilling App or brochure.