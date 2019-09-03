Smart beds: The clever space saver
Last Updated on 03 Sep 2019
Smart beds are wall beds and clever storage solutions designed for small living spaces. They offer flexibility and versatility by integrating sofas, bookshelves, desks and tables into their designs.
Overview
Smart beds are wall beds and clever storage solutions designed for small living spaces. They offer flexibility and versatility by integrating sofas, bookshelves, desks and tables into their designs. Available in a variety of melamine finishes and upholstery options. Custom joinery can also be added such as wardrobes, bookshelves or anything you need to complement the smart beds which can turn the room into a multipurpose space.
Key features:
- Smart space saving
- Functional
- Multipurpose
- Cambered posture slatted base
- Comfortable pocket spring mattress
- Gas strut assisted mechanism with automatic leg that opens and closes in one smooth action
Downloads
Contact
219 Victoria Rd02 9719 1200
1/1040 Canley Vale Road02 9719 1234