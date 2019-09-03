Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Interfar Custom Furniture
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Chaise lounge smart bed
Flat Vertical smart bed closed
Flat Vertical smart bed open
Smart beds: The clever space saver
Smart beds: The clever space saver
Living room interior dotto smart bed night
Living room interior with chaise lounge
Living room interior with evolution smart bed closed
Living room interior with evolution smart bed open
Living room interior with lounge smart bed closed
Living room interior with lounge smart bed closed open
Living room interior with smart bed closed
Living room interior with smart bed open
Lounge room interior dile slim day smart bed
Lounge room interior dile slim night smart bed
Smart beds: The clever space saver
Smart beds: The clever space saver
Work bed closed
Work bed open
Chaise lounge smart bed
Flat Vertical smart bed closed
Flat Vertical smart bed open
Smart beds: The clever space saver
Smart beds: The clever space saver
Living room interior dotto smart bed night
Living room interior with chaise lounge
Living room interior with evolution smart bed closed
Living room interior with evolution smart bed open
Living room interior with lounge smart bed closed
Living room interior with lounge smart bed closed open
Living room interior with smart bed closed
Living room interior with smart bed open
Lounge room interior dile slim day smart bed
Lounge room interior dile slim night smart bed
Smart beds: The clever space saver
Smart beds: The clever space saver
Work bed closed
Work bed open

Smart beds: The clever space saver

Last Updated on 03 Sep 2019

Smart beds are wall beds and clever storage solutions designed for small living spaces. They offer flexibility and versatility by integrating sofas, bookshelves, desks and tables into their designs.

Overview
Description

Smart beds are wall beds and clever storage solutions designed for small living spaces. They offer flexibility and versatility by integrating sofas, bookshelves, desks and tables into their designs. Available in a variety of melamine finishes and upholstery options. Custom joinery can also be added such as wardrobes, bookshelves or anything you need to complement the smart beds which can turn the room into a multipurpose space.

Key features:

  • Smart space saving
  • Functional
  • Multipurpose
  • Cambered posture slatted base
  • Comfortable pocket spring mattress
  • Gas strut assisted mechanism with automatic leg that opens and closes in one smooth action

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Smart Beds Brochure

813.71 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDrummoyne, NSW

219 Victoria Rd

02 9719 1200
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

1/1040 Canley Vale Road

02 9719 1234
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap