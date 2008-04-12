Slim Line Design and Chemical Free Water Recycling Systems by Nubian Water Systems





Greywater recycling of up to 100,000 litres per day

Government Accredited to meet the most demanding "A+ Standard"

Recycled water can be used for internal applications such as toilet flushing and laundries and external applications for fixed irrigation

Greywater Recycling Systems recycle from 500 up to 100,000 litres of greywater a day

Unique 3 step process of solid separation, chemical free biofiltration and high does ultraviolet (UV) disinfection

Hi performance and slimline water tank design with dimensions of: 2415mm (w) x 450mm (d) x 1900mm (h) Recycling water for the garden and washing clothes

The environmentally friendly unit will accept water from the laundry, shower, bath and handbasin. The treated water can be used for such things as:

Toilet flushing

Garden watering

Car washing

Clothes washing

Nubian Water Systems introduces the latest in grey water recycling systems with its new age slimline treatment unit.These greywater recycling systems are automatic, slimline and chemical free can deliver precious re-usable water for internal and external applications.

Chemical Free Slim Line Design Water Recycling Systems

The Water Recycling Systems by Nubian Water Systems combines the latest in patented technology.



Easy to install and remotely monitored the slimline design and chemical free water recycling systems can recycle up to 100,000 litres of greywater a day which is re-usable precious water.



Proudly Australian Made and Owned.