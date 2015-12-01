Sliding window limiter DS255
Designed for easy installation into the top rail of a sliding window, the DS255 Sliding Window Limiter restricts the opening of the window to a predetermined distance.
Overview
Features of the DS255 include the following:
- Key lockable for safe use and removal of the device
- Can be keyed alike to other Doric locking products
- Simple installation process
- Windows can be restricted opening access to a pre-determined distance
This product is ideal for use on residential alulminium sliding windows.
The Sliding Window Limiter DS255 offers the innovative feature of the key operated removable body. The removable body can be easily separated from the window for emergency uses and cleaning purposes.
