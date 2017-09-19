Sliding hardware systems that glide with fingertip operation

Centor was founded in 1951 with the goal of creating the finest sliding door track available. This same dedication to quality and long-lasting performance is still present in Centor’s sliding systems over six decades later.

Centor’s sliding door systems operate with the touch of a fingertip and are backed by a 10-year warranty. There is a Centor sliding system for almost every application for commercial and residential applications. From fully weather-sealed, oversized exterior doors using the E4S system to light-weight internal systems with an exposed track such as A6.