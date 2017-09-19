Sliding hardware systems that glide with fingertip operation
Last Updated on 19 Sep 2017
Modern sliding door systems built with quality parts for smooth sliding and minimal noise in homes and businesses
Overview
Centor was founded in 1951 with the goal of creating the finest sliding door track available. This same dedication to quality and long-lasting performance is still present in Centor’s sliding systems over six decades later.
Centor’s sliding door systems operate with the touch of a fingertip and are backed by a 10-year warranty. There is a Centor sliding system for almost every application for commercial and residential applications. From fully weather-sealed, oversized exterior doors using the E4S system to light-weight internal systems with an exposed track such as A6.
Contact
997 Kingsford Smith Drive+61 7 3868 5777
Unit 1, 5 Merryvale Road+61 02 9208 3200
34 Fullarton Road+61 8 8304 2577
Suite G03, 12 Corporate Drive+61 3 9709 0300
Unit 5B, 151 Herdsman Parade+61 8 9241 7600