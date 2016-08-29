Sliding + Swing Gate Openers to Suit all Applications

Sliding and swing gate openers with clever design, cutting edge engineering that perform at high speed. Safety and efficiency are guaranteed with electronic sensing and flexible opening + closing speeds in-built.

Sliding Gates Openers

D5 Evo High Speed Operator for Commercial Applications

Suitable for gates of 500kgs with battery back up

Opens safely in 16 seconds.

Easy programming + set up via the instinctive LCD menu

Opening + closing speeds are separately adjustable

A 365 day timer is one of many programmable elements

D10 & D10 Turbo High Speed Heavy Duty Operators for Industrial Sites

Will operate on gates up to 1000kg

The D10 opens 6 metre industrial gate in 14 seconds - the D10 Turbo can open the gate in 8 seconds

Memorises 500 individual remotes that can then be deleted individually with the in-built radio receiver

The motor is 24vdc and has battery backup.

Opening + closing speeds can be controlled separately

Swing Gate Openers

Sentinel H23 Crank Arm Swing Gate Operator

Ideal for heavy duty industrial gates

New state of the art solution with a 100% duty cycle for intensive use

Operates a 2800 mm gate leaf for up to 1900 operations per day

Absolute encoder monitors speed and position of the gate for smooth operation

Variable operating speed option to manage traffic flow

Strong gearbox and self-locking mechanism prevents damage

Gearbox can be disengaged without removing the cover using the emergency release key

Options: Battery back-up kit option, safety beams and loop detectors

Sentinel R21 In Ground Swing Gate Operator

Heavy duty swing gate opener for large industrial gates up to 3500 mm wide

Fitted in ground under the gate hinge - can open to 180 degrees

Gearbox features machined steel gears and heavy-duty bearings

Die cast casing waterproof to IP67

Strong gearbox and self-locking mechanism prevents damage

Revolutionary brushless motor for greater efficiency and lower maintenance

Internally and external release using a standard lever or key release system

Options: loop detectors, safety beams and battery back up kit

Vantage 12vdc Swing Gate Operator

The mechanical gearing of the Vantage, together with leading-edge controls and inbuilt electronic limits system maintains precise control of the opening and closing of the gate for greater convenience and security.

Features include:

Ability to open at high speed opening and close at a slower speed

A low-voltage battery supply provides both safety and power-failure protection

Battery backup makes the Vantage suitable for use with solar panels

The V-Series controller accurately monitors obstructions

The controller has a liquid Crystal Display (LCD) and an easy to use menu system to set up all features.

Sentinel KM Industrial 6 metre linear opener