Sliding + Swing Gate Openers to Suit all Applications
Last Updated on 29 Aug 2016
Gate openers that are fast, safe and reliable.
Overview
Sliding and swing gate openers with clever design, cutting edge engineering that perform at high speed. Safety and efficiency are guaranteed with electronic sensing and flexible opening + closing speeds in-built.
Sliding Gates Openers
D5 Evo High Speed Operator for Commercial Applications
- Suitable for gates of 500kgs with battery back up
- Opens safely in 16 seconds.
- Easy programming + set up via the instinctive LCD menu
- Opening + closing speeds are separately adjustable
- A 365 day timer is one of many programmable elements
D10 & D10 Turbo High Speed Heavy Duty Operators for Industrial Sites
- Will operate on gates up to 1000kg
- The D10 opens 6 metre industrial gate in 14 seconds - the D10 Turbo can open the gate in 8 seconds
- Memorises 500 individual remotes that can then be deleted individually with the in-built radio receiver
- The motor is 24vdc and has battery backup.
- Opening + closing speeds can be controlled separately
Swing Gate Openers
Sentinel H23 Crank Arm Swing Gate Operator
- Ideal for heavy duty industrial gates
- New state of the art solution with a 100% duty cycle for intensive use
- Operates a 2800 mm gate leaf for up to 1900 operations per day
- Absolute encoder monitors speed and position of the gate for smooth operation
- Variable operating speed option to manage traffic flow
- Strong gearbox and self-locking mechanism prevents damage
- Gearbox can be disengaged without removing the cover using the emergency release key
- Options: Battery back-up kit option, safety beams and loop detectors
Sentinel R21 In Ground Swing Gate Operator
- Heavy duty swing gate opener for large industrial gates up to 3500 mm wide
- Fitted in ground under the gate hinge - can open to 180 degrees
- Gearbox features machined steel gears and heavy-duty bearings
- Die cast casing waterproof to IP67
- Strong gearbox and self-locking mechanism prevents damage
- Revolutionary brushless motor for greater efficiency and lower maintenance
- Internally and external release using a standard lever or key release system
- Options: loop detectors, safety beams and battery back up kit
Vantage 12vdc Swing Gate Operator
The mechanical gearing of the Vantage, together with leading-edge controls and inbuilt electronic limits system maintains precise control of the opening and closing of the gate for greater convenience and security.
Features include:
- Ability to open at high speed opening and close at a slower speed
- A low-voltage battery supply provides both safety and power-failure protection
- Battery backup makes the Vantage suitable for use with solar panels
- The V-Series controller accurately monitors obstructions
- The controller has a liquid Crystal Display (LCD) and an easy to use menu system to set up all features.
Sentinel KM Industrial 6 metre linear opener
- Smooth operation is assured with an electronic soft start + stop
- The innovative linear rack drive system provides a strong and silent operation
- Further security provided with an electromagnetic bolt
