Sliding Gate Openers by Auto Ingress
Last Updated on 30 Apr 2014
Built to our stringent specifications, the BS-CAN sliding gate openers offer reliable and economical solutions for commercial and residential applications.
Overview
Driven by a rack and pinion gear system, these heavy duty operators can support gates up to 800Kg. The optional built-in safety mechanism stop the gates from closing when an obstruction is encountered. In the case of power failure, the emergency release key allows the gate to be operated manually.
Sliding Gate Openers for heavy duty operation and use
- Activation By Remote control, Intercom, Key switch, Ground loop Code pad etc
- Self locking & reversible electro mechanical motor
- Rack and pinion gear system with motor torque adjustment
- Emergency release key to allow manual operation in case of power failure
