Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Matilda Veneer Logo
Matilda Veneer
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Sliced Veneer Castle Cove House Timber Interior Bedroom
Sliced Veneer Commercial Bar
Sliced Veneer Luther College Middle Years
Sliced Veneer Residential Dark Timber Kitchen
Sliced Veneer Residential Kitchen Interior
Sliced Veneer Robina Town Centre
Sliced Veneer Seascape Restaurant
Sliced Veneer Theatre Interior
Sliced Veneer Trinity Gateway
Sliced Veneer Castle Cove House Timber Interior Bedroom
Sliced Veneer Commercial Bar
Sliced Veneer Luther College Middle Years
Sliced Veneer Residential Dark Timber Kitchen
Sliced Veneer Residential Kitchen Interior
Sliced Veneer Robina Town Centre
Sliced Veneer Seascape Restaurant
Sliced Veneer Theatre Interior
Sliced Veneer Trinity Gateway

Sliced Veneer

Last Updated on 10 Feb 2021

Timber Veneer is a superior, natural product that gives any design project a sophisticated and high-end finish.

Overview
Description

Veneer is a thin layer of timber created by slicing or peeling logs, or sections of log. The thin veneer, typically 0.6mm, is the most effective and efficient use of timber. Because no two logs are the same, your designs will always be unique.

Sliced veneer can be produced, graded and joined in a variety of ways to highlight the natural grain of the timber in completely different ways. The possibilities are only limited by your creativity!

If you are looking to create an environment that has both the warmth of real timber and is truly unique, timber veneer is the perfect product.

  • It is a natural and sustainable product, harvested with responsible forest management and manufactured with the highest efficiency – one cubic metre of timber can produce 1000 square metres of veneer.
  • It stores carbon and reduces the negative impact of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
  • The selection of species, colours, grains and finishes is vast and provides a wealth of options.
  • It can be applied to many different shapes and surfaces, and has many applications which are simply not possible with other products, including solid wood.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Sliced Veneer Product Overview

456.63 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMolendinar, QLD

18-22 Activity Crescent

+61 7 5594 0655
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap