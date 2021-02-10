Veneer is a thin layer of timber created by slicing or peeling logs, or sections of log. The thin veneer, typically 0.6mm, is the most effective and efficient use of timber. Because no two logs are the same, your designs will always be unique.

Sliced veneer can be produced, graded and joined in a variety of ways to highlight the natural grain of the timber in completely different ways. The possibilities are only limited by your creativity!

If you are looking to create an environment that has both the warmth of real timber and is truly unique, timber veneer is the perfect product.