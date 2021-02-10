Sliced Veneer
10 Feb 2021
Timber Veneer is a superior, natural product that gives any design project a sophisticated and high-end finish.
Overview
Veneer is a thin layer of timber created by slicing or peeling logs, or sections of log. The thin veneer, typically 0.6mm, is the most effective and efficient use of timber. Because no two logs are the same, your designs will always be unique.
Sliced veneer can be produced, graded and joined in a variety of ways to highlight the natural grain of the timber in completely different ways. The possibilities are only limited by your creativity!
If you are looking to create an environment that has both the warmth of real timber and is truly unique, timber veneer is the perfect product.
- It is a natural and sustainable product, harvested with responsible forest management and manufactured with the highest efficiency – one cubic metre of timber can produce 1000 square metres of veneer.
- It stores carbon and reduces the negative impact of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
- The selection of species, colours, grains and finishes is vast and provides a wealth of options.
- It can be applied to many different shapes and surfaces, and has many applications which are simply not possible with other products, including solid wood.