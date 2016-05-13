Skytube high performance Skydome

A Skytube is a great addition to laundry renovations, kitchen renovations or any home renovation where natural light is required.

Until now, tubular skylights have only performed at their optimum level when the sun is high in the sky (from 10.00am to 2.00pm). In most instances, tubular skylight performance decreases dramatically in the early and late afternoon when needed most. Skytube's patented Intech lens, located in the dome, collects the low elevation sunlight in the early morning, late afternoon and winter, whilst at the same time regulating the light during the hot midday summer sun to provide cooler daylight. The use of our patented Variable Pitch Adaptor enables us to provide a straight path of light between any roof pitch and ceiling, and to bypass obstacles without having to bend our tube around them.

It is common knowledge that "light does not travel around corners".The transfer of light down the tube (or the light transfer pipe), is particularly enhanced with Silvertube, a 97% reflective, light transfer pipe. This guarantees minimal light loss between what enters and what is transferred to the room below. The Skytube 400 is available in either a rigid or flexible shaft.

The light is transferred from the dome to the room below using a reflective flexi-shaft or a rigid highly reflective Silvertube. This enables ease of installation and versatility.