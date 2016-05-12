Logo
Supplier Image
Skydome Skylight Systems
Skydome - the solution to beating the heat
Last Updated on 12 May 2016

Skydome offers a full range of domestic and commercial mechanical ventilation systems from the Twirly and Static roof vents to the market leading Skydome PowerVent Motorised Roof Ventilator.

Overview
Description

Keeping the roof cavity cool during summer reduces the load on air conditioners in rooms below. With less load, the air conditioner operates more easily and energy consumption, and costs, are dramatically reduced.

The Skydome PowerVent has a strong and quiet roof extraction system that expells up to 15,000 litres of air from the roof cavirty every minute.

Whether it is to simply cool your home, introduce light and ventilation, or to meet council requirements, talk to the experts at Skydome!

Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

30 Artisan Road

02 9745 1522
Postal AddressUnderwood, QLD

Unit 2/ 11 Eileen Street

02 9745 1522
