Skydome - designed to brighten your home naturally

Last Updated on 12 May 2016

Description

For new homes, a kitchen renovation, bathroom renovation or renovating any room in a residential home, a Skydome skylight will make a dramatic and welcome change.

A Skydome traditional skylight will suit most types of roofing profiles: corrugated, metal deck & tile. Robustly built roof flashings for the tough Australian climate have been foremost in our consideration. Every Skydome skylight comes with a 7 year guarantee of manufacture and workmanship. For further protection, each dome is manufactured using Skyguard, eliminating 99% of harmful UV rays.

Skydome's range of glass skylights have been designed and manufactured to the highest possible level of quality and endurance for Australian conditions, including combustibility.
Skydome glass skylights are guaranteed to be entirely weather proof and robust, and are manufactured from quality raw materials sourced within Australia. Available in a wide range of sizes and models to suit all building applications, they complement the Australian roof construction industry

Using the latest glass technology, glass skylights have higher thermal qualities: cooler in summer and warmer in winter. Dependent upon the types of glass installed, heat and UV ingress can be reduced by up to 78% (double glazed with tinted insulation) during summer and retention of warmth in winter by up to 69%.

Non-combustible 'Bush Fire Skylights' glass skylights, suited for installation in areas under bush fire risk can be found on our product menu.

Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

30 Artisan Road

02 9745 1522
Postal AddressUnderwood, QLD

Unit 2/ 11 Eileen Street

02 9745 1522
