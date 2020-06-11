Logo
Condor Kinetic
Condor Kinetic
Skillion roof ventilation
Last Updated on 11 Jun 2020

Motionless, multi-venturi for skillion rood/raked ceiling. Controlled, efficient natural ventilation with no running costs - better than a window.

Overview
Description

Motionless, multi-venturi for skillion rood/raked ceiling.

Controlled, efficient natural ventilation with no running costs - better than a window.

Features & Benefits:

  • No bird & rodent ingress
  • No moving parts - totally motionless
  • Can be left open in all weather conditions
  • Cyclone resistant
  • Stainless steel fabrication
  • Resin coated to Colorbond colours
  • Suited to vaulted and cathedral ceilings
  • 25 year warranty
  • PurgeVent (operable closure)
  • Manual or 12vdc remote controlled

WindTower Skillion Roof Ventilation

Contact
Display AddressQueensland, QLD

52 Overlord Place Acacia Ridge

0421 141 1105
