Skillion roof ventilation
Motionless, multi-venturi for skillion rood/raked ceiling. Controlled, efficient natural ventilation with no running costs - better than a window.
Overview
Description
Features & Benefits:
- No bird & rodent ingress
- No moving parts - totally motionless
- Can be left open in all weather conditions
- Cyclone resistant
- Stainless steel fabrication
- Resin coated to Colorbond colours
- Suited to vaulted and cathedral ceilings
- 25 year warranty
- PurgeVent (operable closure)
- Manual or 12vdc remote controlled