Skilled Labour Hire Services by Stronger Foundations
Last Updated on 15 Jun 2010
Stronger Foundations specialise in skilled labour hire for installation of all aspects of carpentry including hardwood timber decking, hanging timber doors, framing and fit outs, home extensions, bathroom renovations and termite damage repair.
Overview
Description
Labourers
Stronger Foundations Labour Hire offers commercial labour hire services and residential labour hire services.
Stronger Foundations are registered builders, employing and hiring out only skilled professionals that will complete commercial or residential projects on time, and most importantly within budget.
Run by builders, not salesmen, Stronger Foundations Labour Hire initially employ their own men on their own building sites, meaning the best performers are selected on Stronger Foundations’ time, not the client’s valuable time.
Grant Lindsay, Registered Builder and owner of Stronger Foundations Labour Hire, works on site with his skilled labour team and explained that his team are good blokes and are loyal and committed to achieving the highest possible standard for their assigned tasks, and always work to this motto.
Supervised Stronger Foundations Labour Hire teams can be sent, with their own tools, to site immediately.
Benefits of Skilled Labour Hire Services
Stronger Foundations Labour Hire provides:
- Their own supervisors
- Their own tools, including safety gear
- All insurances, WMS and safety policies
- Competitive rates
Completed Projects
- Hardwood decking and hanging all timber doors for 13 level high end luxury apartments - Brisbane River (Hutchinson Builders)
- Tavern, specialty stores, underground car park, liquor store, Woolworths Shopping Centre Redcliffe (Marco Constructions) specialised in organizing onsite labour requirements
- Engineer designed back propping for 250 tonne mobile cranes setting up on suspended concrete slabs above car park
- Framing and Fit Outs (Coral Homes)
- Renovations, termite damage, extensions, bathroom renovations