Skilled Labour Hire Services by Stronger Foundations

Labourers

Stronger Foundations specialise in skilled labour hire for installation of all aspects of carpentry including hardwood timber decking, hanging timber doors, framing and fit outs, home extensions, bathroom renovations and termite damage repair.

Stronger Foundations Labour Hire offers commercial labour hire services and residential labour hire services.

Stronger Foundations are registered builders, employing and hiring out only skilled professionals that will complete commercial or residential projects on time, and most importantly within budget.

Run by builders, not salesmen, Stronger Foundations Labour Hire initially employ their own men on their own building sites, meaning the best performers are selected on Stronger Foundations’ time, not the client’s valuable time.

Grant Lindsay, Registered Builder and owner of Stronger Foundations Labour Hire, works on site with his skilled labour team and explained that his team are good blokes and are loyal and committed to achieving the highest possible standard for their assigned tasks, and always work to this motto.

Supervised Stronger Foundations Labour Hire teams can be sent, with their own tools, to site immediately.

Benefits of Skilled Labour Hire Services

Stronger Foundations Labour Hire provides:

Their own supervisors

Their own tools, including safety gear

All insurances, WMS and safety policies

Competitive rates

Completed Projects