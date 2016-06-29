Logo
Skile
Skile innovative floor light panels
Last Updated on 29 Jun 2016

Skile floor panels are designed to illuminate and add life to a room via the floor.

Overview
Description

Skile floor panels are designed to illuminate and add life to a room via the floor. There are a wide range of applications for these products: to brighten up a dance floor, maintain proper lighting in dressing rooms, decorate hallways, hotel lobbies and shops.

The flooring panels are available in plain white or a changing sequence of red, green and blue colours. The panels are powered by high efficiency LED’s built to last up to 50,000 hours.

Main benefits of the flooring light panels:

  • Simulate the beauty of nature
  • Generate gentle and even light
  • Replaceable images
  • Low voltage & efficient LED lights
  • Compatible with different ceiling systems
  • Easy installation & low maintenance

The panels offer smooth light throughout with no glare or strobe effect to deliver excellent quality lighting.

Skile Product brochure

1.78 MB

Display AddressBrisbane, QLD

Riverside Centre Level 18, 123 Eagle Street

(07) 3088 7676
