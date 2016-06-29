Skile innovative floor light panels

Skile floor panels are designed to illuminate and add life to a room via the floor. There are a wide range of applications for these products: to brighten up a dance floor, maintain proper lighting in dressing rooms, decorate hallways, hotel lobbies and shops.

The flooring panels are available in plain white or a changing sequence of red, green and blue colours. The panels are powered by high efficiency LED’s built to last up to 50,000 hours.

Main benefits of the flooring light panels:

Simulate the beauty of nature

Generate gentle and even light

Replaceable images

Low voltage & efficient LED lights

Compatible with different ceiling systems

Easy installation & low maintenance

The panels offer smooth light throughout with no glare or strobe effect to deliver excellent quality lighting.