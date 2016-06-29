Skile innovative floor light panels
Overview
Skile floor panels are designed to illuminate and add life to a room via the floor. There are a wide range of applications for these products: to brighten up a dance floor, maintain proper lighting in dressing rooms, decorate hallways, hotel lobbies and shops.
The flooring panels are available in plain white or a changing sequence of red, green and blue colours. The panels are powered by high efficiency LED’s built to last up to 50,000 hours.
Main benefits of the flooring light panels:
- Simulate the beauty of nature
- Generate gentle and even light
- Replaceable images
- Low voltage & efficient LED lights
- Compatible with different ceiling systems
- Easy installation & low maintenance
The panels offer smooth light throughout with no glare or strobe effect to deliver excellent quality lighting.