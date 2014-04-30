Logo
Supplier Image
Auto Ingress Automatic Doors
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Auto Ingress Gate Openers
Single and Double Swing Gates Openers by Auto Ingress

Last Updated on 30 Apr 2014

The PK05 swing gate operators are ideal for small and large size gates. In case of emergency a release key allows the gate to be operated manually.

Overview
Description

Built to our stringent specifications, the BS- PK05 Swing gate operators offer reliable and economical solutions for:

Single and Double Swing Gate Openers with remote control access

  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Residential

Designed with the advanced technology of right-angle opening, the operator is actuated by a telescopic arm which is rated for a maximum leaf weight of 300kg.

Protected by durable, weather-proof casings, the operators are aesthetically pleasing and easy to install, and can be integrated with a host of accessories like remote controllers, alarm lamps, photocells, loop detector and IC card reader

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Swing Gate Openers

877.02 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

46 Rowland Street

1300 138 750
Office AddressWetherill Park, NSW

6/19-26 Durian Place

61 2 9756 6590
Office AddressTullamarine, VIC

Unit 37/189B South Centre Road

61 3 9330 2220
