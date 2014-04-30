Single and Double Swing Gates Openers by Auto Ingress
The PK05 swing gate operators are ideal for small and large size gates. In case of emergency a release key allows the gate to be operated manually.
Overview
Built to our stringent specifications, the BS- PK05 Swing gate operators offer reliable and economical solutions for:
Single and Double Swing Gate Openers with remote control access
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
Designed with the advanced technology of right-angle opening, the operator is actuated by a telescopic arm which is rated for a maximum leaf weight of 300kg.
Protected by durable, weather-proof casings, the operators are aesthetically pleasing and easy to install, and can be integrated with a host of accessories like remote controllers, alarm lamps, photocells, loop detector and IC card reader
