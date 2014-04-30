Single and Double Swing Gates Openers by Auto Ingress

Built to our stringent specifications, the BS- PK05 Swing gate operators offer reliable and economical solutions for:

Single and Double Swing Gate Openers with remote control access

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Designed with the advanced technology of right-angle opening, the operator is actuated by a telescopic arm which is rated for a maximum leaf weight of 300kg.

Protected by durable, weather-proof casings, the operators are aesthetically pleasing and easy to install, and can be integrated with a host of accessories like remote controllers, alarm lamps, photocells, loop detector and IC card reader