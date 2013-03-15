Silicone Rubber Sheeting from Jehbco Manufacturing

Logo
High-quality Silicone Rubber Sheeting from Jehbco
Last Updated on 15 Mar 2013

Jehbco Silicone Rubber Sheeting is available in various thicknesses and lengths to suit your application.

Overview
Description
Jehbco Manufacturing provide silicone sealing solutions suitable for many applications. Amongst their extensive range of silicone products are their high quality silicone rubber sheeting solutions available in red white and translucent.

Silicone Rubber Sheeting come in various lengths up to 10 metres and 1000mm- 1200mm wide

  • Offer a range of physical properties under a wide temperature range from -50ºc to +260ºc
  • Available in thicknesses from 0.3mm to 10mm for solid material and 3mm to 10mm in sponge and reinforced
  • Offer self adhesive backed sponge sheeting
  • Solid silicone sheet can be adhesive backed if required
High tear strength vacuum blanket silicone rubber sheets are now available in 1800mm widths from a 10m continuous roll. Thicknesses are 1.6mm and 3.22mm off the shelf.

A 40 shore A silicone sheet which is 3.0mm thick has now been added to the range, it is sold off a 10 metre roll and is 1200mm in width.

Jehbco products are now available to buy online at your convenience, for more details visit their website.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Silicone Rubber Sheeting Product Brochure

470.08 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Silicone Sheeting Range

330.02 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Silicone Sponge Sheeting & Strip with Adhesive Backing

401.02 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

24 William St

02 9905 9611
Display AddressNorman Park, QLD

15 Donaldson Stree

0413 813 453
Display AddressHeidelberg West, VIC

567 Waterdale Road

03 9458 5944
