Silicone Rubber Sheeting from Jehbco Manufacturing

Silicone Rubber Sheeting come in various lengths up to 10 metres and 1000mm- 1200mm wide

Offer a range of physical properties under a wide temperature range from -50ºc to +260ºc

Available in thicknesses from 0.3mm to 10mm for solid material and 3mm to 10mm in sponge and reinforced

Offer self adhesive backed sponge sheeting

Solid silicone sheet can be adhesive backed if required

Jehbco Manufacturing provide silicone sealing solutions suitable for many applications. Amongst their extensive range of silicone products are their high quality silicone rubber sheeting solutions available in red white and translucent.High tear strength vacuum blanket silicone rubber sheets are now available in 1800mm widths from a 10m continuous roll. Thicknesses are 1.6mm and 3.22mm off the shelf.A 40 shore A silicone sheet which is 3.0mm thick has now been added to the range, it is sold off a 10 metre roll and is 1200mm in width.Jehbco products are now available to buy online at your convenience, for more details visit their website.