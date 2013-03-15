Silicone Rubber Sheeting from Jehbco Manufacturing
Last Updated on 15 Mar 2013
Jehbco Silicone Rubber Sheeting is available in various thicknesses and lengths to suit your application.
Overview
Description
Jehbco Manufacturing provide silicone sealing solutions suitable for many applications. Amongst their extensive range of silicone products are their high quality silicone rubber sheeting solutions available in red white and translucent.
Silicone Rubber Sheeting come in various lengths up to 10 metres and 1000mm- 1200mm wide
A 40 shore A silicone sheet which is 3.0mm thick has now been added to the range, it is sold off a 10 metre roll and is 1200mm in width.
Jehbco products are now available to buy online at your convenience, for more details visit their website.
Silicone Rubber Sheeting come in various lengths up to 10 metres and 1000mm- 1200mm wide
- Offer a range of physical properties under a wide temperature range from -50ºc to +260ºc
- Available in thicknesses from 0.3mm to 10mm for solid material and 3mm to 10mm in sponge and reinforced
- Offer self adhesive backed sponge sheeting
- Solid silicone sheet can be adhesive backed if required
A 40 shore A silicone sheet which is 3.0mm thick has now been added to the range, it is sold off a 10 metre roll and is 1200mm in width.
Jehbco products are now available to buy online at your convenience, for more details visit their website.
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressBrookvale, NSW
24 William St02 9905 9611
Display AddressNorman Park, QLD
15 Donaldson Stree0413 813 453
Display AddressHeidelberg West, VIC
567 Waterdale Road03 9458 5944