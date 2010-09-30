Signage Solutions from LedFX

LedFX provide custom made LED lighting solutions to the domestic, commercial and architectural markets. Their products include LED lighting for advertising, architectural purposes, poster boxes, downlights, garden lights and signage products.



Range of LED Signage

LedFX offer a variety of LED signage options for any business or industry that can be custom made and designed to suit individual requirements.



Their extensive range includes:



LedLooms™, that are specifically for gaming rooms and casinos

EdgeledRGB™, that are neon-like lighting with changing effects

LedLux™, that is LedFx's letter illumination system that is waterproof and easy to install

OPEN signs

LED scrolling signs



Application areas of LED Signage

LedFX's assortment of LED signage options are both versatile and easy to install and can be applid to most areas in need of enhancements in appearance and visibility such as:

Retail shop fronts

Bar fronts

Gaming venues

Casinos

Trade show displays

Garden areas

Clubs

Hotels

Restaurants



Advantages of LEDs: