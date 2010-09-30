Signage Solutions from LedFX
Wide selection of LED signage products for domestic, commercial and architectural industries
Overview
LedFX provide custom made LED lighting solutions to the domestic, commercial and architectural markets. Their products include LED lighting for advertising, architectural purposes, poster boxes, downlights, garden lights and signage products.
Range of LED Signage
LedFX offer a variety of LED signage options for any business or industry that can be custom made and designed to suit individual requirements.
Their extensive range includes:
- LedLooms™, that are specifically for gaming rooms and casinos
- EdgeledRGB™, that are neon-like lighting with changing effects
- LedLux™, that is LedFx's letter illumination system that is waterproof and easy to install
- OPEN signs
- LED scrolling signs
Application areas of LED Signage
LedFX's assortment of LED signage options are both versatile and easy to install and can be applid to most areas in need of enhancements in appearance and visibility such as:
- Retail shop fronts
- Bar fronts
- Gaming venues
- Casinos
- Trade show displays
- Garden areas
- Clubs
- Hotels
- Restaurants
Advantages of LEDs:
- Environmentally friendly
- Low maintenance levels
- Energy efficient
- Ultra long life