Shute To Shelf™ Library Manual Handling Equipment By Wharington International

Last Updated on 03 Aug 2009

Experts in the design and manufacture of library manual handling equipment including chutes, dumpbins, conveyors and trolleys.

Overview
Description
Wharington International are specialist designers and manufacturers of Shute to Shelf™ barcode entry scanners, trolleys and library tables for manual handling in the library returns area. The range includes:
  • Barcode Entry Scanning Chutes, Pivot Chutes
  • Roller and Flap Chutes and Conveyor Chutes
  • Custom and Stock Fixed and Mobile Dumpbins
  • Mobile and Freestanding Processing Rise and Fall Tables
  • Conveyors and Trolleys
Library Returns Equipment
Specified by architects, interior designers, OHS officers and library professionals, Shute to Shelf™ library handling equipment ensures a safe workplace environment.
  • designed and manufactured in Australia
  • Library supplies are designed for University, Public and Educational Libraries, also niche libraries in Australia and overseas
  • Non obligation design layout
  • Wharington are specialist fabricators of stainless steel, incorporating this sustainable alloy into all their range of chutes
  • Shute to Shelf™ Dumpbins, Processing Tables and Barcode Scanners are able to be integrated into RFID library systems
  • Wharington International is an environmentally accredited ISO 14001 manufacturing company
Wharington manufacture library equipment from a stock range and make custom designs to meet each library’s requirements.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure

1.18 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Shute-To-Shelf™ Manual Handling System

1.18 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHuntingdale, VIC

48-50 Hargreaves Street

03 9544 5533
