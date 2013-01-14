Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Projex Group
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Shockmat Protection Matting by Projex Group
Shockmat Protection Matting by Projex Group
Shockmat Protection Matting by Projex Group
For membrane protection prior to concrete pour
Railway Ballast being placed onto Shockmat
Shockmat Rolls
Shockmat from Projex Group
Shockmat Protection Matting by Projex Group
Shockmat Protection Matting by Projex Group
Shockmat Protection Matting by Projex Group
Shockmat Protection Matting by Projex Group
For membrane protection prior to concrete pour
Railway Ballast being placed onto Shockmat
Shockmat Rolls
Shockmat from Projex Group
Shockmat Protection Matting by Projex Group

Shockmat Protection Matting by Projex Group

Last Updated on 14 Jan 2013

More economical and simple to lay than tiling, Shockmat matting is a protective agent, is slip and contact resistant and deadens sounds.

Overview
Description

Shockmat

Is a non-slip and impact resistant rubber mat made from recycled car tires. Complies with Australian standards for domestic acoustic matting & has been approved by CSIRO.

  • Is water permeable
  • Can be walked on immediately after installation
  • Can be laid by waterproof contractors or anyone else
  • Can be loose laid or bonded down with recommended adhesives
  • Resists to corrosive effects and installed in any weather conditions
  • Resists to construction acids and to alkaline solutions
  • Is suitable for use in tanks, cool rooms and food storage facilities
  • Is non-toxic and chemically neutral
  • Is available in either 10mm or 5mm thickness

Commercial and Industrial Acoustic Matting

Commercial and Industrial applications of Shockmat include:

• Protection for Waterproof Membranes (temporary or permanent)
• Pathways
• Rooftops
• Ice rink Walkways
• Garden Beds
• Sports Pitches
• On truck or utility trays
• Under Machinery
• Industrial Matting
• Railway Bridges (Ballast Matting)

For membrane protection, Shockmat is cheaper and easier to install than tiles or concrete screeds, you simply just roll it out.

Product names

  • Projex Shockmat 5mm - Roll of 1.25m wide X 12m long X 5mm thick.
  • Projex Shockmat 10mm - Roll of 1.25m wide X 6m long X 10mm thick.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Shockmat Commercial Acoustic Flooring Solutions

389.73 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Shockmat Sound Layer

8.1 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
5mm Projex Shockmat

239.86 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
10mm Projex Shockmat

241.64 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Shockmat Laying Specifications

75.45 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMatraville, NSW

2/1 Military Road

02 8336 1666
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap