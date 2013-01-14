Shockmat Protection Matting by Projex Group
More economical and simple to lay than tiling, Shockmat matting is a protective agent, is slip and contact resistant and deadens sounds.
Overview
Shockmat
Is a non-slip and impact resistant rubber mat made from recycled car tires. Complies with Australian standards for domestic acoustic matting & has been approved by CSIRO.
- Is water permeable
- Can be walked on immediately after installation
- Can be laid by waterproof contractors or anyone else
- Can be loose laid or bonded down with recommended adhesives
- Resists to corrosive effects and installed in any weather conditions
- Resists to construction acids and to alkaline solutions
- Is suitable for use in tanks, cool rooms and food storage facilities
- Is non-toxic and chemically neutral
- Is available in either 10mm or 5mm thickness
Commercial and Industrial Acoustic Matting
Commercial and Industrial applications of Shockmat include:
• Protection for Waterproof Membranes (temporary or permanent)
• Pathways
• Rooftops
• Ice rink Walkways
• Garden Beds
• Sports Pitches
• On truck or utility trays
• Under Machinery
• Industrial Matting
• Railway Bridges (Ballast Matting)
For membrane protection, Shockmat is cheaper and easier to install than tiles or concrete screeds, you simply just roll it out.
Product names
- Projex Shockmat 5mm - Roll of 1.25m wide X 12m long X 5mm thick.
- Projex Shockmat 10mm - Roll of 1.25m wide X 6m long X 10mm thick.