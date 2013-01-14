Shockmat Protection Matting by Projex Group

Shockmat

Is a non-slip and impact resistant rubber mat made from recycled car tires. Complies with Australian standards for domestic acoustic matting & has been approved by CSIRO.

Is water permeable

Can be walked on immediately after installation

Can be laid by waterproof contractors or anyone else

Can be loose laid or bonded down with recommended adhesives

Resists to corrosive effects and installed in any weather conditions

Resists to construction acids and to alkaline solutions

Is suitable for use in tanks, cool rooms and food storage facilities

Is non-toxic and chemically neutral

Is available in either 10mm or 5mm thickness

Commercial and Industrial Acoustic Matting

Commercial and Industrial applications of Shockmat include:

• Protection for Waterproof Membranes (temporary or permanent)

• Pathways

• Rooftops

• Ice rink Walkways

• Garden Beds

• Sports Pitches

• On truck or utility trays

• Under Machinery

• Industrial Matting

• Railway Bridges (Ballast Matting)

For membrane protection, Shockmat is cheaper and easier to install than tiles or concrete screeds, you simply just roll it out.

