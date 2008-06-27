Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Sherrin Hire
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Sherrin Hire Travel Towers and Access Equipment
Sherrin Hire Travel Towers and Access Equipment

Sherrin Hire Travel Towers and Access Equipment

Last Updated on 27 Jun 2008

Sherrin Hire has the most complete range of Travel Towers from 12 metre units to the largest travel Tower in Australia the 65 metre.

Overview
Description

TRAVEL TOWERS

Sherrin Hire has the most complete range of Travel Towers from 12 metre units to the largest travel Tower in Australia the 65 metre.

Applications:

  • Telecommunications
  • Construction
  • Window Cleaning and Maintenance
  • The Sign Industry
  • Painting
  • Bridge Maintenance
  • Tree trimming
  • Pressure Cleaning
  • Over Head Light Maintenance
  • Lighting
  • Camera Work for sporting events
  • Golf
  • Motor Sport
  • Cricket
  • Football


Travel Towers are regarded as the safest and most efficient of options when it comes to sites that are uneven, a little tricky or even just because it's a windy day. Travel Towers have stabilisers that level the unit so that it can work well inside of safe working limits on the most uneven of sites. Travel Towers are hired with an operator so that you can keep your mind on the job and let us put you where you need to be.

ACCESS EQUIPMENT

  • Scissor Lifts
  • Knuckle Booms
  • Boom Lifts


Within each category there is a huge selection of sizes, power types (electric, diesel, petrol, gas) also things like 4x4, 4x2, non marking tyres, articulating booms, electric's to the basket, etc etc.

Size Ranges:

  • Scissor Lifts 19ft to 50ft
  • Knuckle Booms 20ft to 85ft
  • Boom Lifts 34ft to 126ft


Since introducing these products back to Sherrin Hire in 1997 our fleet has grown to be over of 600 units Australia wide. The types of applications where Access Equipment can be used are end-less, indoor or outdoor work, there is a piece of Access Equipment for every job site.

Contact
Display AddressEagle Farm, QLD

223 Fison Ave West

136 132
Postal AddressACT

136 132
Postal AddressNSW

136 132
Postal AddressQLD

136 132
Postal AddressSA

136 132
Postal AddressVIC

136 132
Postal AddressWA

136 132
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap