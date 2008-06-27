Sherrin Hire Travel Towers and Access Equipment

TRAVEL TOWERS



Sherrin Hire has the most complete range of Travel Towers from 12 metre units to the largest travel Tower in Australia the 65 metre.



Applications:

Telecommunications

Construction

Window Cleaning and Maintenance

The Sign Industry

Painting

Bridge Maintenance

Tree trimming

Pressure Cleaning

Over Head Light Maintenance

Lighting

Camera Work for sporting events

Golf

Motor Sport

Cricket

Football



Travel Towers are regarded as the safest and most efficient of options when it comes to sites that are uneven, a little tricky or even just because it's a windy day. Travel Towers have stabilisers that level the unit so that it can work well inside of safe working limits on the most uneven of sites. Travel Towers are hired with an operator so that you can keep your mind on the job and let us put you where you need to be.



ACCESS EQUIPMENT

Scissor Lifts

Knuckle Booms

Boom Lifts



Within each category there is a huge selection of sizes, power types (electric, diesel, petrol, gas) also things like 4x4, 4x2, non marking tyres, articulating booms, electric's to the basket, etc etc.



Size Ranges:

Scissor Lifts 19ft to 50ft

Knuckle Booms 20ft to 85ft

Boom Lifts 34ft to 126ft



Since introducing these products back to Sherrin Hire in 1997 our fleet has grown to be over of 600 units Australia wide. The types of applications where Access Equipment can be used are end-less, indoor or outdoor work, there is a piece of Access Equipment for every job site.