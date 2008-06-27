Sherrin Hire – General Equipment Hire, Energy and Material Handling

MATERIAL HANDLERS



Material Handlers are fast becoming the most requested site accessory.



Attachments and Features:

Forks

Truss Boom (Crane Attachment)

Utility Bucket

4 Wheel Steer

Full Time 4WD

Crab Steer

Fantastic Mobility

All the above make the Material Handler's ability to perform multiple tasks on any site a breeze. In turn customers save endless time and labour within an already highly competitive market place. Material Handlers come in two sizes, which are 11-metre unit with 3 tonne lifting capacity and a 16-metre unit with 4.5 tonne lifting capacity.



ENERGY

Generators

Compressors

Lighting Towers



Size Ranges:

Generators 3kva to 500kva

Compressors 110cfm to 1200cfm

High Pressure & 100% oil free Compressors 900cfm to 1200cfm

Lighting Towers having just one standard 6 light model



Sherrin Hire is currently expanding its fleet of energy products throughout Australia and not all branches are fully stocked, however If you have a site requirement that needs Power, Air or Light we will access all avenues to get you the right unit for your job.