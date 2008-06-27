Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Sherrin Hire
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Sherrin Hire – General Equipment Hire, Energy and Material Handling
Sherrin Hire – General Equipment Hire, Energy and Material Handling
Sherrin Hire – General Equipment Hire, Energy and Material Handling
Sherrin Hire – General Equipment Hire, Energy and Material Handling

Sherrin Hire – General Equipment Hire, Energy and Material Handling

Last Updated on 27 Jun 2008

Material Handlers are fast becoming the most requested site accessory.

Overview
Description

MATERIAL HANDLERS

Material Handlers are fast becoming the most requested site accessory.

Attachments and Features:

  • Forks
  • Truss Boom (Crane Attachment)
  • Utility Bucket
  • 4 Wheel Steer
  • Full Time 4WD
  • Crab Steer
  • Fantastic Mobility

All the above make the Material Handler's ability to perform multiple tasks on any site a breeze. In turn customers save endless time and labour within an already highly competitive market place. Material Handlers come in two sizes, which are 11-metre unit with 3 tonne lifting capacity and a 16-metre unit with 4.5 tonne lifting capacity.

ENERGY

  • Generators
  • Compressors
  • Lighting Towers


Size Ranges:

  • Generators 3kva to 500kva
  • Compressors 110cfm to 1200cfm
  • High Pressure & 100% oil free Compressors 900cfm to 1200cfm
  • Lighting Towers having just one standard 6 light model


Sherrin Hire is currently expanding its fleet of energy products throughout Australia and not all branches are fully stocked, however If you have a site requirement that needs Power, Air or Light we will access all avenues to get you the right unit for your job.

Contact
Display AddressEagle Farm, QLD

223 Fison Ave West

136 132
Postal AddressACT

136 132
Postal AddressNSW

136 132
Postal AddressQLD

136 132
Postal AddressSA

136 132
Postal AddressVIC

136 132
Postal AddressWA

136 132
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap