Sherrin Hire – General Equipment Hire, Energy and Material Handling
Last Updated on 27 Jun 2008
Material Handlers are fast becoming the most requested site accessory.
Overview
MATERIAL HANDLERS
Material Handlers are fast becoming the most requested site accessory.
Attachments and Features:
- Forks
- Truss Boom (Crane Attachment)
- Utility Bucket
- 4 Wheel Steer
- Full Time 4WD
- Crab Steer
- Fantastic Mobility
All the above make the Material Handler's ability to perform multiple tasks on any site a breeze. In turn customers save endless time and labour within an already highly competitive market place. Material Handlers come in two sizes, which are 11-metre unit with 3 tonne lifting capacity and a 16-metre unit with 4.5 tonne lifting capacity.
ENERGY
- Generators
- Compressors
- Lighting Towers
Size Ranges:
- Generators 3kva to 500kva
- Compressors 110cfm to 1200cfm
- High Pressure & 100% oil free Compressors 900cfm to 1200cfm
- Lighting Towers having just one standard 6 light model
Sherrin Hire is currently expanding its fleet of energy products throughout Australia and not all branches are fully stocked, however If you have a site requirement that needs Power, Air or Light we will access all avenues to get you the right unit for your job.