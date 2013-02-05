Logo
Timber Shear Connectors allow vertical movement of trusses
Timber Shear Connectors are easy to install & accommodate all timber widths
Shear Connector Straps from Pryda Australia

Last Updated on 05 Feb 2013

Pryda's timber connector straps replaces nail fixed timber blocks they are quick and easy to install

Overview
Description

The Pryda Shear Connector Straps are engineered timber connector straps designed to transfer the racking loads from the ceiling diaphragm to a non load bearing internal braced wall.

Connector straps are simply installed with pneumatically driven collated nails

  • Long term performance is not affected should the nails be over driven, as opposed to other brackets
  • No messing about having to hand drive nails into the corner holes of alternate brackets
  • Easy to fit, especially with over sized or swollen timber
  • Accommodates all timber widths, including double trusses
Pryda Shear Connectors replace nail fixed timber blocks as specified in the Australian standard and has the added benefit of being supported with engineering data for the connection.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Pryda Shear Connectors Specifications

722.23 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
2012 Bracing Guide

3.24 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

HEAD OFFICE 2-10 Nina Link

03 9554 7001
