Shear Connector Straps from Pryda Australia
Last Updated on 05 Feb 2013
Pryda's timber connector straps replaces nail fixed timber blocks they are quick and easy to install
Overview
Description
The Pryda Shear Connector Straps are engineered timber connector straps designed to transfer the racking loads from the ceiling diaphragm to a non load bearing internal braced wall.
Connector straps are simply installed with pneumatically driven collated nails
- Long term performance is not affected should the nails be over driven, as opposed to other brackets
- No messing about having to hand drive nails into the corner holes of alternate brackets
- Easy to fit, especially with over sized or swollen timber
- Accommodates all timber widths, including double trusses