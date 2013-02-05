Shear Connector Straps from Pryda Australia

The Pryda Shear Connector Straps are engineered timber connector straps designed to transfer the racking loads from the ceiling diaphragm to a non load bearing internal braced wall.



Connector straps are simply installed with pneumatically driven collated nails



Long term performance is not affected should the nails be over driven, as opposed to other brackets

No messing about having to hand drive nails into the corner holes of alternate brackets

Easy to fit, especially with over sized or swollen timber

Accommodates all timber widths, including double trusses

Pryda Shear Connectors replace nail fixed timber blocks as specified in the Australian standard and has the added benefit of being supported with engineering data for the connection.