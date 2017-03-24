Service Doors and Security Grilles
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2017
Non-fire rated service doors, shutters, and security grilles for almost any application.
Overview
Description
Non-fire rated doors, shutters and grilles for almost any application. Incorporating McKeon’s swing service doors in the operable shutters makes these service and security grilles unique.
Service door and security grill products:
- SafeScape® G4500 – Side coiling systems that are intended for use in applications where both security and egress are required. The shutter can be supplied as motor or hand chain operated. There is also a Hi-Cycle motor operator available.
- SafeScape® ClimateGuard – Ideal for heavy traffic and high cycle applications and can be designed to sustain wind loads when Climate control is necessary. ClimateGuard guarantees the highest thermal protection in the industry.
- PF3000 – Tighter security grill roller designed for any opening size, small children cannot climb it reducing liability and damage. Can be designed with a variety of perforation sizes, layout and curtain design.
Downloads
Brochure
FireMaster flyer
496.24 KB
Brochure
FireMaster Concertina flyer
6.80 MB
Brochure
FireMaster ConcertinaPlus flyer
470.81 KB
Brochure
FireMaster D200E flyer
524.06 KB
Brochure
FireMaster Izone flyer
377.99 KB
Brochure
FireMaster Marine flyer
411.25 KB
Brochure
FireMaster Plus flyer
386.74 KB
Brochure
FireMaster S flyer
394.57 KB
Brochure
ViiFire Cabin flyer
383.54 KB
Brochure
ViiFire Fm flyer
516.85 KB
Brochure
ViiFire S flyer
467.84 KB