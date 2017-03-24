Logo
Service Doors and Security Grilles
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2017

Non-fire rated service doors, shutters, and security grilles for almost any application.

Overview
Description

Non-fire rated doors, shutters and grilles for almost any application. Incorporating McKeon’s swing service doors in the operable shutters makes these service and security grilles unique.

Service door and security grill products:

  • SafeScape® G4500 – Side coiling systems that are intended for use in applications where both security and egress are required. The shutter can be supplied as motor or hand chain operated. There is also a Hi-Cycle motor operator available.
  • SafeScape® ClimateGuard – Ideal for heavy traffic and high cycle applications and can be designed to sustain wind loads when Climate control is necessary. ClimateGuard guarantees the highest thermal protection in the industry.
  • PF3000 – Tighter security grill roller designed for any opening size, small children cannot climb it reducing liability and damage. Can be designed with a variety of perforation sizes, layout and curtain design.
DrawingBrochure
FireMaster flyer

496.24 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FireMaster Concertina flyer

6.80 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FireMaster ConcertinaPlus flyer

470.81 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FireMaster D200E flyer

524.06 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FireMaster Izone flyer

377.99 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FireMaster Marine flyer

411.25 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FireMaster Plus flyer

386.74 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
FireMaster S flyer

394.57 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ViiFire Cabin flyer

383.54 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ViiFire Fm flyer

516.85 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ViiFire S flyer

467.84 KB

Download
Display AddressCaringbah, NSW

level 2, 381 Point Hacking Road

(02) 9526 3100
