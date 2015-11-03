Series Six In-Line Locking System

Series Six is Australian Lock Company’s range of 6 pin In-Line barrels & keys designed for those seeking a solution to their medium security master key system requirements.

The extensive product range of economical cylinders & ergonomically designed coloured key heads allows the agent network of Australian Lock Company to supply low priced master key systems that can be easily differentiated either door to door or at each level within the master key system.

Australian Lock Company manufactures Series Six barrels & keys at their Unanderra manufacturing facility to ensure product integrity. The very latest key milling technology has been designed & purpose built to ensure the customer can be guaranteed a high quality product.

Features of Series Six: