Series Six In-Line Locking System
Last Updated on 03 Nov 2015
Overview
Series Six is Australian Lock Company’s range of 6 pin In-Line barrels & keys designed for those seeking a solution to their medium security master key system requirements.
The extensive product range of economical cylinders & ergonomically designed coloured key heads allows the agent network of Australian Lock Company to supply low priced master key systems that can be easily differentiated either door to door or at each level within the master key system.
Australian Lock Company manufactures Series Six barrels & keys at their Unanderra manufacturing facility to ensure product integrity. The very latest key milling technology has been designed & purpose built to ensure the customer can be guaranteed a high quality product.
Features of Series Six:
- Australian owned, Australian designed & Australian manufactured
- Series Six comes with an indisputably strong 3mm thick, nickel silver key blank.
- The ergonomically shaped key head comes in 12 colours. The 3 panel design allows for an infinite possibility of colour combinations.
- The key affords ample space for the locksmith to identify coded keys & contact details.
- Numerous key profiles are available for locksmiths to ensure secure restricted systems are available for selected customers.
- Offering over 30 different cylinder & plug types to retrofit most applications.
- An economical option for those seeking a restricted master key system.
- Customer security is assured, with replacement keys only available through authorised Series Six agents.