Series 2 surface mounted platform – designed for flat surfaces

Series 2 is a free-standing system that eliminates roof penetrations, protecting roof membranes from damage. Series 2 features a solid 304 stainless steel base has a rubber isolation pad to help reduce vibrations and provide sound dampening to the structure below. Featuring all aluminium components with stainless steel fixings, Series 2 is backed by a 20-year warranty. Live load rated to 2.5kPa, 5kPa or higher (AS 1657-2013), Series 2 is engineered strong.

Con-form platforms are available in modular 600mm increment sizes to suit all needs.

Features include:

100mm of height adjustment for drainage provisions

Lightweight aluminium design (18kg/m2)

Quick and easy assembly

Reduced need for additional structural requirements

Surface system remains flexible during and after project design

The platforms are kept in stock and ready to ship, greatly reducing lead times. The simple installation manual ensures the platforms can be assembled by a trade on-site or installed by one of the skilled Con-form installer teams located nationwide.