Series 2 surface mounted platform – designed for flat surfaces
Last Updated on 14 Dec 2016

Overview
Description

Series 2 is a free-standing system that eliminates roof penetrations, protecting roof membranes from damage. Series 2 features a solid 304 stainless steel base has a rubber isolation pad to help reduce vibrations and provide sound dampening to the structure below. Featuring all aluminium components with stainless steel fixings, Series 2 is backed by a 20-year warranty. Live load rated to 2.5kPa, 5kPa or higher (AS 1657-2013), Series 2 is engineered strong.

Con-form platforms are available in modular 600mm increment sizes to suit all needs.

Features include:

  • 100mm of height adjustment for drainage provisions
  • Lightweight aluminium design (18kg/m2)
  • Quick and easy assembly
  • Reduced need for additional structural requirements
  • Surface system remains flexible during and after project design

The platforms are kept in stock and ready to ship, greatly reducing lead times. The simple installation manual ensures the platforms can be assembled by a trade on-site or installed by one of the skilled Con-form installer teams located nationwide.

Contact
Display AddressBathurst, NSW

62 Corporation Avenue

1300 882 490
Postal AddressBathurst, NSW

PO Box 9009

02 6334 2420
