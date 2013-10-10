Logo
Supplier Image
Mitten Vinyl Australia
Sentry� Acrylic Cladding
Sentry Insulated Acrylic Cladding

Last Updated on 10 Oct 2013

The beauty of a Sentry® clad home is matched only by the lifetime durability and energy efficiency that keeps you warmer in winter and cooler in summer.

Overview
Description

Insulated acrylic cladding with 230mm cover

  • Fullback Thermal Support™ provides insulation value reducing heat loss by up to 20%
  • Unique 'cedar grain texture'
  • Roll-over Nail Hem increases panel resistance; withstands wind of up to 250 kph
  • Available in 7 act® (Advanced Colour Technology) colours. Dark, rich and vibrant colours with superior long-term colour retention and UV resistance
  • Textured board is insect and mould resistant
  • Complete line of matching trims
  • Virtually seamless laps
  • 25-Year Anti-Fade Guarantee
  • Lifetime Warranty
  • Manufactured to Australian Standards AS/NZS 4256.4

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

1.25 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMilperra, NSW

180 Beaconsfield St

02 9774 5366
Display AddressWangara, WA

Unit 2, 43 Dellamarta Road

08 9309 4309
