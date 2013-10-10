Sentry Insulated Acrylic Cladding
The beauty of a Sentry® clad home is matched only by the lifetime durability and energy efficiency that keeps you warmer in winter and cooler in summer.
Overview
Description
Insulated acrylic cladding with 230mm cover
- Fullback Thermal Support™ provides insulation value reducing heat loss by up to 20%
- Unique 'cedar grain texture'
- Roll-over Nail Hem increases panel resistance; withstands wind of up to 250 kph
- Available in 7 act® (Advanced Colour Technology) colours. Dark, rich and vibrant colours with superior long-term colour retention and UV resistance
- Textured board is insect and mould resistant
- Complete line of matching trims
- Virtually seamless laps
- 25-Year Anti-Fade Guarantee
- Lifetime Warranty
- Manufactured to Australian Standards AS/NZS 4256.4
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressMilperra, NSW
180 Beaconsfield St02 9774 5366
Display AddressWangara, WA
Unit 2, 43 Dellamarta Road08 9309 4309