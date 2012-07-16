Sensormatic’s Electronic Article Surveillance Systems for Retail Security from ADT Security
Last Updated on 16 Jul 2012
Sensormatic Electronic Article Surveillance systems reduce shoplifting and internal theft.
Overview
Description
ADT Security supply the Sensormatic range of security devices designed to reduce shoplifting and internal theft in retail stores. These Electronic Article Surveillance systems are available in a wide range of innovative designs for effective theft protection.
Discrete security systems increase identification of theft
Discrete security systems increase identification of theft
- Ultra Strip labels are discretely placed on goods for effective protection. These labels are available in different formats and sizes for convenience
- Theft Detection Systems are available as either visible or discreet for entry and exit points
- Hard tags and pins provide a tough and effective solution to theft with excellent detection for both hard and delicate merchandise
- Ink and lock tags are designed to render goods as unusable and unsalable after theft has occurred
- Security label deactivators provide a fast and efficient solution by deactivating tags at point of sale
- Tag detachers easily remove hard tags from goods and are available as either manual or powered systems
- Eliminate false alarms with Ultra Max’s Acousto-Magnetic technology
- Sensormatic’s security solutions deliver high defeat-resistance and reliable detection properties