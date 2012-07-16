Logo
Durable Hard Tags are gentle on fabrics and provide excellent security
Theft Detection Systems for entry and exit points
Protect profits by reducing theft with Sensormatic

Sensormatic’s Electronic Article Surveillance Systems for Retail Security from ADT Security

Last Updated on 16 Jul 2012

Sensormatic Electronic Article Surveillance systems reduce shoplifting and internal theft.

Overview
Description
ADT Security supply the Sensormatic range of security devices designed to reduce shoplifting and internal theft in retail stores. These Electronic Article Surveillance systems are available in a wide range of innovative designs for effective theft protection.

Discrete security systems increase identification of theft
  • Ultra Strip labels are discretely placed on goods for effective protection. These labels are available in different formats and sizes for convenience
  • Theft Detection Systems are available as either visible or discreet for entry and exit points
  • Hard tags and pins provide a tough and effective solution to theft with excellent detection for both hard and delicate merchandise
  • Ink and lock tags are designed to render goods as unusable and unsalable after theft has occurred
Improve cashier efficiency for faster checkout lanes
  • Security label deactivators provide a fast and efficient solution by deactivating tags at point of sale
  • Tag detachers easily remove hard tags from goods and are available as either manual or powered systems
  • Eliminate false alarms with Ultra Max’s Acousto-Magnetic technology
  • Sensormatic’s security solutions deliver high defeat-resistance and reliable detection properties
Sensormatic’s range of Electronic Article Surveillance systems effectively deter and identify theft. These intelligent and discrete devices protect your profits and provide a reliable solution to all of your security detection requirements.

Contact
Display AddressRydalmere, NSW

38 South St

131 238
