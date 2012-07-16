Sensormatic’s Electronic Article Surveillance Systems for Retail Security from ADT Security



Discrete security systems increase identification of theft

Ultra Strip labels are discretely placed on goods for effective protection. These labels are available in different formats and sizes for convenience

Theft Detection Systems are available as either visible or discreet for entry and exit points

Hard tags and pins provide a tough and effective solution to theft with excellent detection for both hard and delicate merchandise

Ink and lock tags are designed to render goods as unusable and unsalable after theft has occurred

Improve cashier efficiency for faster checkout lanes

Security label deactivators provide a fast and efficient solution by deactivating tags at point of sale

Tag detachers easily remove hard tags from goods and are available as either manual or powered systems

Eliminate false alarms with Ultra Max’s Acousto-Magnetic technology

Sensormatic’s security solutions deliver high defeat-resistance and reliable detection properties

ADT Security supply the Sensormatic range of security devices designed to reduce shoplifting and internal theft in retail stores. These Electronic Article Surveillance systems are available in a wide range of innovative designs for effective theft protection.Sensormatic’s range of Electronic Article Surveillance systems effectively deter and identify theft. These intelligent and discrete devices protect your profits and provide a reliable solution to all of your security detection requirements.