Affinity18 fully-framed & semi-frameless full opening door system

Last Updated on 07 May 2020

Overview
Description

The Affinity18 full opening door system utlises the most versatile pivot system on the market to cater for the smallest of door openings through to sill-less doors for wheel chair access. From minimal clearance under the door to large under door clearances to suit commercial fit-outs, this versatile door system is adaptable for any application.

The Affinity18 full opening door system is manufactured from the highest quality brass and aluminium pivoting from the spine of the door allowing for maximum openings.

Choose from Fully framed or Semi-frameless options.

Features & Benefits:

  • High quality brass pivot system
  • Manufactured in Australia from local and imported products.
  • Wheelchair access
  • Maximum 1000mm wide doors
  • Available with or without a sill

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Affinity18 Semi-Frameless Brochure

1.27 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Affinity Brochure

3.15 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCarrum Downs, VIC

99 Frankston Gardens Drive

1300 139 706
