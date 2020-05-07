The Affinity18 full opening door system utlises the most versatile pivot system on the market to cater for the smallest of door openings through to sill-less doors for wheel chair access. From minimal clearance under the door to large under door clearances to suit commercial fit-outs, this versatile door system is adaptable for any application.

The Affinity18 full opening door system is manufactured from the highest quality brass and aluminium pivoting from the spine of the door allowing for maximum openings.

Choose from Fully framed or Semi-frameless options.

Features & Benefits: