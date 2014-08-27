Semi-Frameless Glass Fencing from Dimension One Glass Fencing

After spending time and money on appealing pool and landscape design, an unobtrusive safety barrier which does not impact on the surrounding view is a pleasing solution. This is where the Dimension One Semi-Frameless glass fencing system shines.

Semi-Frameless fencing blends with surroundings giving you a seamless modern glass fence at an affordable price

Semi-Frameless fencing can be deck mounted or core drilled into paving. With wind rated posts and certified 10mm toughened safety glass, no additional site preparation is required to install your modern new fence. The glass is easy to clean, providing a non-corrosive and maintenance free addition to your outdoor environment. The fence is adaptable and can accommodate different types of terrain as well sloped, stepped, and curved walls.