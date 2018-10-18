Security solutions from Siemens

Based on an innovative approach to security, the Siemens Siveillance portfolio comprises a comprehensive range of open security solutions and systems – from intelligent video surveillance, access control and identity management to intrusion detection and perimeter protection, up to incident management command and control centre technology.

With decades of experience in a wide range of critical infrastructures and industries, we can offer specific solutions for many of the challenges that our customers face, followed by continuous risk assessments and services, such as upgrading installed systems or customer staff training.

Siemens offers market-specific solutions for the following areas:

Critical Infrastructure

Corporate Security

Buildings and Campus operations



Integrated access control and Intruder Detection – SiPass® Integrated

SiPass® Integrated is a powerful and almost infinitely flexible access control system that provides a very high level of security without compromising convenience and ease of use for system users. This flexible control system can be used to manage access to anything from a single low-rise office with just a few doors to massive high-rise complexes with tens of thousands of doors, gates, barriers and elevators at multiple sites around the globe. It also fully supports the integration of video surveillance, intrusion detection and fire alarm systems – either Siemens or third-party products – thereby creating a totally integrated security solution.

Video Surveillance solutions – Siveillance VMS

Siveillance VMS is a powerful IP video management software designed for small to large-scale and high-security deployments. Addressing a broad variety of applications, including power utilities, airports, data centres, production plants and commercial buildings, it can be deployed for single sites or to survey distributed sites from a central location. Siveillance VMS can be enhanced with Siveillance SiteIQ Analytics, an intelligent video analytics plug-in to form a powerful perimeter security solution.

Incident Management

Siveillance Vantage is specifically designed for use in critical infrastructure like airports,ports, mass transportation, energy as well as industrial complexes like oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, heavy industries or campuses, e.g. higher education and Prison complexes.

As an integral part of the Siveillance family,this solution provides reliable, scalable and efficient security management by combining multiple safety and security subsystems with command and control features. This unique approach enables fast and effective decision making for managing daily routine operations and time-critical processes, as well as crisis and emergency situations.

Identity Management

Siveillance Identity™ Self-Service Portal is an intuitive web-based portal that offers in-house access request management across multiple sites. Designed to streamline and simplify access request management processes, the portal’s automated approval workflows allow employees and decision makers to handle access privileges more efficiently. Whether it is for a small company or a global enterprise – count on Siveillance Identity Self-Service Portal to boost operational productivity, transparency and security.