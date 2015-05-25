Security + safety devices for vehicle + pedestrian access
Rotech have a range of through beams, loop detectors, keypads and mobile phone switching devices to secure buildings, protect pedestrians + help ensure
Overview
Prevent gates from closing on vehicles and pedestrians with PE safety beams + light curtains. Detect traffic + control vehicle access with loop detectors.
Light curtains + Photo Electric (PE) safety beams
- The i5 infra-red beam through-beam has a coverage of upto 40 metres
- With a 10 metre operating range the PC 50 PE beam uses a reflector to finalise the circuit
- The battery powered Photon PE beam does not require power to both sides reducing labour costs.
- In high risk areas, the Vandal Proof 910 + 920 PE beams are tough, water + dustproof
- The FT981 vandal proof PE safety beam is designed for applications where wireless is the preferred option and is powered by 4 AA batteries.
- With upto 8 beams + 20 metres of coverage, maximum safety is achieved with the Sentinel HR Light Curtains
Access Control Equipment
M2000 Controller
- Simple + easy to use with its LCD display + integrated keypad
- Controls a single door or gate from both sides or two single doors from one direction
- Allows up to 2000 users
RFID access control system - Proximity card reader, tags, cards & wristbands
- Clamshell Card - attached to a lanyard. Print logos+ photos onto the card face
- Key Ring Tag - the small size allows it to be attached to a key ring.
- Silicon Wrist Band - hands free, chemical resistant + waterproof. Ideal for wet zones + food preparation areas.
G-SPEAK
- 3G GSM mobile phone switching device + ability to switch devices on an off and receive SMS alerts.
- Can be configured to monitor 2 electrical devices i.e. alarm or automatic gate
- Allows up to 500 different users
Sentinel CW Tyre Spikes
- High security, high volume, fast acting barriers
- Available in either flush mount or surface mount models
- Warning lights and sounders to warn pedestrians
- Robust all-weather construction built to withstand impacts from vehicles
- Moving parts are removable for easy maintenance
- High visibility traffic yellow coloured spikes for increased safety
- Reliable high-torque DC motor for responsive operation
- Can be integrated with boom gates and traffic lights
Commercial Auto Door Safety Sensors
SafePass Domino1100 Industrial Door Activation Sensor
- High mount (7m) high-speed industrial door activation
- Able to differentiate between pedestrians and vehicles for increased pedestrian safety
- Uni-directional detecting technology and large detection area enables fast moving traffic detection
- Partial or full door opening setting possible reducing building energy losses.
SafePass HR100-CT Uni-Directional Detection Sensors with Monitored Safety
- Featuring infrared technology this pioneering super sensor offers automatic sliding door activation at mounting heights of up to 3m.
- Unique “Door Learn” technology memorizes door motion allowing the safety curtain to be focused inside the moving door leaf resulting in unparalleled pedestrian safety
- Independently adjustable door activation and 2m detection zones reduces false door activation making it ideal for sliding doors on busy high streets.
- Intelligent uni-directional detection ability reduces door hold open time by 20% and building energy loss by 6% in a standard installation.
Radio Controls
NOVA remote radio transmitter
- The NOVA system uses rolling code technology ensuring a totally random code to prevent unwanted copying
- Compact and will fit onto a key ring.
- Available with 1, 2, 3 or 4 buttons.
SupaHelix multi-user radio receiver
- The SupaHelix is used in place of the Nova for large sites with many users.
- Up to 1000 unique 1 to 10 digit codes for greater security and versatility in a multi user
- Control three channels
- Large memory – stores up to 10,000 remote buttons
LX long range receivers & transmitters
- 500m line of sight receivers with 1-6 button transmitters
- Reliable receiver has all the features and performance to suit any ultra long range switching application.
- There are two versions a 1 channel and a 4 channel.
