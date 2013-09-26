Security Consultants and Security Consulting Services from Harris Crime Prevention Services

Safer by Design

Crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED)

Designing out crime

Crime prevention through environmental management (CPTEM)

Security reviews

Security audits

Security system design

Security consultations

Harris Crime Prevention Services provides a wide range of security consulting services. The security services provided by Harris Crime Prevention Services include:

Security Services Available

Harris Crime's security consultants are qualified trainers, and can assist you with:

Developing security policies and procedures

Emergency procedure documentation

Develop and deliver security and safety workshops

Specialists in Health, Aged Care and Schools

Harris Crime Prevention Services provides specialist security consulting for a wide range of industry and government sectors. An example of sectors Harris Crime Prevention Services provide advice to include:

Hospitals

Aged care facilities

Retirement villages

Research institutions

Retail complexes

Waterfront redevelopments

Universities

Schools

Entertainment and sporting venues

Areas serviced include:

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

Perth

Tasmaina

Harris Crime Prevention Services are not affiliated with, nor receive benefits from, any organisation that supplies security hardware, installs security systems, monitors alarm systems or provides guarding services.

For further information on how to manage security aspects of your duty of care and ensure appropriate protection for your facility, please contact Harris Crime Prevention Services via the links below.