Security Consultants and Security Consulting Services from Harris Crime Prevention Services

Overview
- Safer by Design
- Crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED)
- Designing out crime
- Crime prevention through environmental management (CPTEM)
- Security reviews
- Security audits
- Security system design
- Security consultations
Security Services Available
Harris Crime's security consultants are qualified trainers, and can assist you with:
- Developing security policies and procedures
- Emergency procedure documentation
- Develop and deliver security and safety workshops
Specialists in Health, Aged Care and Schools
Harris Crime Prevention Services provides specialist security consulting for a wide range of industry and government sectors. An example of sectors Harris Crime Prevention Services provide advice to include:
- Hospitals
- Aged care facilities
- Retirement villages
- Research institutions
- Retail complexes
- Waterfront redevelopments
- Universities
- Schools
- Entertainment and sporting venues
Harris Crime Prevention Services are not affiliated with, nor receive benefits from, any organisation that supplies security hardware, installs security systems, monitors alarm systems or provides guarding services.
