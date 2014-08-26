Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Breezway
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Breezeway Screens and Louvre Window Systems
Breezeway Screens and Louvre Window Systems 1
Breezeway Screens and Louvre Window Systems 3
Breezeway Screens and Louvre Window Systems 4
Breezeway Screens and Louvre Window Systems 5
Breezeway Screens and Louvre Window Systems
Breezeway Screens and Louvre Window Systems 1
Breezeway Screens and Louvre Window Systems 3
Breezeway Screens and Louvre Window Systems 4
Breezeway Screens and Louvre Window Systems 5

Customising options: Screens and louvre window systems

Last Updated on 26 Aug 2014

Altair® Louvres from Breezway can be fitted into a range of window systems in different configurations, for specific requirements & a range of applications

Overview
Description

Altair Louvre Windows in a variety of configurations for a range of window system applications. Ideal for external screening, the Breezway Easyscreen Window System has been specifically designed for use with Altair Louvres.

For your internal screening needs, there is the Innoscreen Window System, which optimises the external aesthetics of a building using an easy to use framing system.

Great for narrow fittings, Altair Louvres also come in component form, allowing window manufacturers to customise their own aluminium, timber, or UPVC window designs while still utilising Altair Louvre Windows.

Features:

  • Made from non-corrosive materials, ensuring years of strength and durability
  • An extensive range of customisation options available from Breezway
  • Improve insulation and shading properties by adding a screen to the outside of the Louvre blades
  • Cyclone rated for wind and water to ensure superior performance
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Australian Colour Chart

325.27 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Australian Pocket Guide

286.28 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Building 4 31 Albatross Street

08 8947 3570
Display AddressCooparoo, QLD

Breezway 35 Cambridge St

07 3847 0500
Display AddressCurrajong, QLD

Unit 5 45 Keane Street

07 4775 6777
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Unit 1 18 Colin Jameson Drive

08 9458 4884
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap