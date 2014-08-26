Customising options: Screens and louvre window systems
Altair® Louvres from Breezway can be fitted into a range of window systems in different configurations, for specific requirements & a range of applications
Overview
Altair Louvre Windows in a variety of configurations for a range of window system applications. Ideal for external screening, the Breezway Easyscreen Window System has been specifically designed for use with Altair Louvres.
For your internal screening needs, there is the Innoscreen Window System, which optimises the external aesthetics of a building using an easy to use framing system.
Great for narrow fittings, Altair Louvres also come in component form, allowing window manufacturers to customise their own aluminium, timber, or UPVC window designs while still utilising Altair Louvre Windows.
Features:
- Made from non-corrosive materials, ensuring years of strength and durability
- An extensive range of customisation options available from Breezway
- Improve insulation and shading properties by adding a screen to the outside of the Louvre blades
- Cyclone rated for wind and water to ensure superior performance
