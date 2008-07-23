Scissor Lifts and Elevating Work Platforms from Instant Access

Micro Scissor Lifts



The UpRight MX19 is the original micro scissor lift and remains the professionals' choice the world over. This ultra compact, self propelled machine has an extremely tight turning circle, providing superb manoeuvrability, yet still offering a safe and effective working height of 8 metres. Standard features include non marking tyres and a roll out deck extension for extra platform space where it is really needed.



Compact Scissor Lifts



The X26 is a heavy duty, self propelled, elevated work platform, that is reliable and easy to use. Highly manoeuvrable, the X26 has a very tight turning radius and excellent, precise one handed proportional controls, yet still provides a safe working height of up to 10 metres and a payload of 454kg.







Ultra Narrow Scissor Lifts



This self propelled, elevated work lift can fit through a gap less than a metre wide, but still retains all the great features of a regular X26, including a safe and effective working height of up to 10 metres and high manoeuvrability. X26N standard features include roll out deck extension, hydraulic depression mechanism, non marking tyres and swing out service modules.



Heavy Duty Scissor Lifts



This rugged and reliable, self propelled, elevated platform has it all. Want more lift, but the same deck space and high manoeuvrability as an X26? Then the X32 is for you. Our design expertise means the X32 can provide a safe working height of up to 9.75 metres, while still keeping the same platform width and tight turning circle of an X26. Big is beautiful!



Ultra Micro Scissor Lifts



The UpRight TM12 is a compact, self propelled lift that is perfect for maintenance duties. The battery powered mast lift can be driven through standard doorways and carried in passenger elevators yet will still lift two people with tools to a safe working height of 6 metres. It is ideal for a wide range of applications, including stock picking and record storage retrieval in offices and warehouses.



