Save on Energy Bills with Portable Air Conditioners from Active Air Rentals

Effectively cool rooms using less power

Easily extend hot and cold ducts for effective climate control

Thermostatic controlled

Cleans and dehumidifies the air as it cools

Easy and simple to install

Also available for hire or rent





With its clever and space saving design, the AC 061 portable air conditioner from Active Air Rentals can produce 6.1kW of cooling power from a standard power point.The AC 061 portable air conditioner will provide relief from the heat, making it suitable for server rooms, data centres, factories, warehouses and function halls.Active Air Rentals have raised the bar in the temporary air conditioning industry because of clever design and efficiency.