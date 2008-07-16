Save on Energy Bills with Portable Air Conditioners from Active Air Rentals
Last Updated on 16 Jul 2008
The AC 061 portable air conditioning system is energy efficient and uses less power
Overview
Description
With its clever and space saving design, the AC 061 portable air conditioner from Active Air Rentals can produce 6.1kW of cooling power from a standard power point.
Effectively cool rooms using less power
Active Air Rentals have raised the bar in the temporary air conditioning industry because of clever design and efficiency.
Effectively cool rooms using less power
- Easily extend hot and cold ducts for effective climate control
- Thermostatic controlled
- Cleans and dehumidifies the air as it cools
- Easy and simple to install
- Also available for hire or rent
Active Air Rentals have raised the bar in the temporary air conditioning industry because of clever design and efficiency.