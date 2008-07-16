Logo
Save on Energy Bills with Portable Air Conditioners from Active Air Rentals
Last Updated on 16 Jul 2008

The AC 061 portable air conditioning system is energy efficient and uses less power

Overview
Description
With its clever and space saving design, the AC 061 portable air conditioner from Active Air Rentals can produce 6.1kW of cooling power from a standard power point.

Effectively cool rooms using less power
  • Easily extend hot and cold ducts for effective climate control
  • Thermostatic controlled
  • Cleans and dehumidifies the air as it cools
  • Easy and simple to install
  • Also available for hire or rent
The AC 061 portable air conditioner will provide relief from the heat, making it suitable for server rooms, data centres, factories, warehouses and function halls.

Active Air Rentals have raised the bar in the temporary air conditioning industry because of clever design and efficiency.
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

PO Box 7168

1800 50 50 47
