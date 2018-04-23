Logo
Paragon
Save money on energy bills with Solar Control Window Film for commercial offices

Last Updated on 23 Apr 2018

Having your windows tinted with our solar control films will block up to 99 percent of harmful UV rays coming through the glass, and help reduce fading of furnishings and floorings.

Overview
Description



3M Window Films reject up to 79% of the suns solar energy to help keep rooms at more even, moderate temperatures. In fact, 3M films can reduce the temperature in direct sunlight by as much as 5ºC, making your space more comfortable and usable.

There's reduced energy costs to be gained through the extra insulation window films provide, allowing temperatures between rooms to remain consistent. Available in a range of tones and performance levels, our solar control films can provide solutions for every type of building.

Features & Benefits:

  • Blocks at least 99% of damaging UV rays
  • Reduces glare by up to 91% to help eyestrain or discomfort
  • High heat rejection, increasing comfortability of occupants
  • Improves insulation, helping to reduce energy costs
  • Fade reduction
  • 3M offer a manufacturer's warranty on commercial film applications ranging up to 12 years*

*Warranty terms, conditions and exclusions apply

Contact
Display AddressAtarmon, NSW

Paragon NSW (Formerly Sunscreen) 48 Hotham Parade

1800 720 876
Display AddressMount Waverley, VIC

Paragon VIC (Formerly SolarX) 9/28-32 Ricketts Road

1800 720 876
Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Paragon WA (Formally DMS) Unit1/40 Collingwood St

1800 720 876
