Having your windows tinted with our solar control films will block up to 99% of harmful UV rays coming through the glass, and help reduce fading of furnishings and floorings.

3M Window Films reject up to 79% of the suns solar energy to help keep rooms at more even, moderate temperatures. In fact, 3M films can reduce the temperature in direct sunlight by as much as 5ºC, making your space more comfortable and usable.

There's reduced energy costs to be gained through the extra insulation window films provide, allowing temperatures between rooms to remain consistent. Available in a range of tones and performance levels, our solar control films can provide solutions for every type of building.

Features & Benefits:

Blocks at least 99% of damaging UV rays

Reduces glare by up to 91% to help eyestrain or discomfort

High heat rejection, increasing comfortability of occupants

Improves insulation, helping to reduce energy costs

Fade reduction

3M offer a manufacturer's warranty on commercial film applications ranging up to 12 years*

*Warranty terms, conditions and exclusions apply