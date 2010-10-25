Sauna Heaters with Soft Steam and Even Heat Rising from Finnleo

Sauna Heating Systems

Meeting Worldwide Standards - Helo Sauna Heaters

Finnleo sauna heaters have been tested to meet worldwide standards

With triple wall structure, the surface temperature on these sauna heaters is minimised, reducing skin burns

Designed with quality and high performance in mind including the heat shields baked on enamel finish

Helo Classic Cup (20kg rock capacity) - for small to medium sized saunas

Helo Soft Hot (35kg rock capacity) - deluxe series producing soft heat and mellow steam

Helo Roxx (40 kg rock capacity) - free standing floor model that is perfect for soft-heated steam or löyly lovers

Helo Ring (60kg rock capacity) - steel ring design that radiates heat in all directions

Helo Fusion (23kg rock capacity) - produces up to 80% humidity that offers dry and hot or soft and steamy temperatures

Sauna heaters and the core of saunas, Finnleo sauna heaters use twice as many rocks with direct contact to the elements. This provides consistent rising of steam from the rocks.Area heating is quickly created with the effective air flow as well as energy being used efficiently.

Finnleo also provide specially designed sauna control panels that give you total control of the humidity and temperature levels of their sauna and steam room ranges.