Sauna Heaters with Soft Steam and Even Heat Rising from Finnleo

Last Updated on 25 Oct 2010

Sauna heaters for small to large size saunas, specifically designed to provide soft heat with more rock capacity

Overview
Description
Sauna Heating Systems producing Constant Heat Levels
Sauna heaters and the core of saunas, Finnleo sauna heaters use twice as many rocks with direct contact to the elements. This provides consistent rising of steam from the rocks.

Area heating is quickly created with the effective air flow as well as energy being used efficiently.

Meeting Worldwide Standards - Helo Sauna Heaters

  • Finnleo sauna heaters have been tested to meet worldwide standards
  • With triple wall structure, the surface temperature on these sauna heaters is minimised, reducing skin burns
  • Designed with quality and high performance in mind including the heat shields baked on enamel finish
Pure Comfort and Pleasure with Helo's Heaters

  • Help Classic Cup (20kg rock capacity) - for small to medium sized saunas
  • Helo Soft Hot (35kg rock capacity) - deluxe series producing soft heat and mellow steam
  • Helo Roxx (40 kg rock capacity) - free standing floor model that is perfect for soft-heated steam or löyly lovers
  • Helo Ring (60kg rock capacity) - steel ring design that radiates heat in all directions
  • Helo Fusion (23kg rock capacity) - produces up to 80% humidity that offers dry and hot or soft and steamy temperatures

Finnleo also provide specially designed sauna control panels that give you total control of the humidity and temperature levels of their sauna and steam room ranges.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Product Brochure

1.13 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBraeside, VIC

55 Mills Rd

03 9587 4494
