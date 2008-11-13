Satellite TV and Free to Air (FTA) TV Distribution Design and Consultation by Icoz



At Icoz, we provide a professional and complete design of Satellite and Free to Air (FTA) system as per your request. By conforming to the latest industry requirements and specifications, we ensure that you get the most cost effective and innovative product structured around your specific Satellite and Free to Air TV requirements.















Our Satellite services include:

Foxtel distribution networks in unit blocks and commercial high rise buildings.

Distribution of SelecTV, UBI, Mysat and other services.

Upgrading of existing Satellite distribution systems.

Servicing and maintenance.

Our Free to Air (FTA) services include:

Upgrading of antennas.

Digital and Analogue distribution in unit blocks and commercial high rise buildings.

Rewiring of buildings with old cabling.

Servicing and maintenance.

Icoz is also the industry recognised designer and builder of:

IPTV and VOD systems.

Data and Optical Fibre distribution.

TV over CAT5E/CAT6

In partnership with industry leading organisations and designers we can design and deliver a system suited to your unique requirements, whether it be TV, Data & Telephony on a single cable or multiple satellite streams.