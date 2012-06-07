Sanitary and Vandal Resistant Basins, Troughs and Washfountains from RBA Group

Stylish stainless steel basins and troughs to suit any specification or preference

Efficient, compact and high performing commercial washfountains feature 5-60 second adjustable flow

Vandal resistant Curvalinea series is constructed from 1.5-2mm stainless steel

Seamless non abrasive welds produce smooth, hygienic and easy to clean surfaces

Various height alternatives to accommodate both children and adults across the entire RBA range





Wash basins and troughs are designed to meet harsh commercial demands

Economical, stainless steel self closing taps require minimal maintenance and can be fitted to all basins

Specialised security basins feature tamper resistant tapware and fixtures

Corner, full height, inset, wall hung and multi user hand washing basins are all available in both satin and bright finishes

Attractive and functional basins from RBA are both practical and sanitary. Ensuring long-term durability and resistance, RBA’s wide range of basins are perfect for all your industrial needs.RBA’s extensive range of stainless steel basins and washfountain products are ideal for both low and high traffic public areas. With a solution to your every need, RBA are the logical choice for all your commercial basin and trough requirements.