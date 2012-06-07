Logo
Sanitary and Vandal Resistant Basins, Troughs and Washfountains from RBA Group

Last Updated on 07 Jun 2012

Commercial basins from RBA are economical, durable, reliable and easy to maintain, ideal for all your public and commercial applications.

Overview
Description
Attractive and functional basins from RBA are both practical and sanitary. Ensuring long-term durability and resistance, RBA’s wide range of basins are perfect for all your industrial needs.

Stylish stainless steel basins and troughs to suit any specification or preference
  • Efficient, compact and high performing commercial washfountains feature 5-60 second adjustable flow
  • Vandal resistant Curvalinea series is constructed from 1.5-2mm stainless steel
  • Seamless non abrasive welds produce smooth, hygienic and easy to clean surfaces
  • Various height alternatives to accommodate both children and adults across the entire RBA range

 Wash basins and troughs are designed to meet harsh commercial demands
  • Economical, stainless steel self closing taps require minimal maintenance and can be fitted to all basins
  • Specialised security basins feature tamper resistant tapware and fixtures
  • Corner, full height, inset, wall hung and multi user hand washing basins are all available in both satin and bright finishes

RBA’s extensive range of stainless steel basins and washfountain products are ideal for both low and high traffic public areas. With a solution to your every need, RBA are the logical choice for all your commercial basin and trough requirements.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Curvalinear Series Stainless Steel Washbasins

314.81 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Curvalinear Stainless Steel Double Basin

268.8 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Accessible Compliant Wall Mounted Hand Basin

304.79 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stainless Steel Corner Basin

160.01 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Front Fixed Security Wash Basin

118.05 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Front Access On-Floor Wash Basin

149.66 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Vandal Resistant Wash Troughs

154.15 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Space Saving Circular Washfountain

171.01 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ledgeback Round Inset Basins

177.83 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stainless Steel Curvalinear Triple User Basin

298.58 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressOatley, NSW

PO Box 30

1300 788 778
Postal AddressSpringwood, QLD

3374 Pacific Hwy

1300 788 778
Postal AddressEast Hawthorn, VIC

103 Camberwell Rd

1300 788 778
