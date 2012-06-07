Sanitary and Vandal Resistant Basins, Troughs and Washfountains from RBA Group
Commercial basins from RBA are economical, durable, reliable and easy to maintain, ideal for all your public and commercial applications.
Attractive and functional basins from RBA are both practical and sanitary. Ensuring long-term durability and resistance, RBA’s wide range of basins are perfect for all your industrial needs.
Stylish stainless steel basins and troughs to suit any specification or preference
Wash basins and troughs are designed to meet harsh commercial demands
RBA’s extensive range of stainless steel basins and washfountain products are ideal for both low and high traffic public areas. With a solution to your every need, RBA are the logical choice for all your commercial basin and trough requirements.
- Efficient, compact and high performing commercial washfountains feature 5-60 second adjustable flow
- Vandal resistant Curvalinea series is constructed from 1.5-2mm stainless steel
- Seamless non abrasive welds produce smooth, hygienic and easy to clean surfaces
- Various height alternatives to accommodate both children and adults across the entire RBA range
- Economical, stainless steel self closing taps require minimal maintenance and can be fitted to all basins
- Specialised security basins feature tamper resistant tapware and fixtures
- Corner, full height, inset, wall hung and multi user hand washing basins are all available in both satin and bright finishes
